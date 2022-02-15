Palo Alto Networks adds Auckland-based LinearStack as SOC partner

LinearStack's team of 26 delivers round-the-clock SOC-as-a-service out of two geo-redundant facilities.

Auckland-based cybersecurity provider LinearStack has become a Palo Alto Networks Cortex XMDR specialisation partner.

The status will allow LinearStack to combine Cortex XDR detection and response solution with their managed services offerings to help customers streamline security operations center (SOC) management and mitigate cyberthreats.

Founded in 2013, LinearStack joins a select group of partners to have earned the distinction through operational capabilities and fulfillment of business requirements and completion of technical, sales enablement and specialisation examinations.

“As a Cortex XMDR specialisation partner, we combine the power of best-in-class Cortex XDR with our best-in-class cyber defence services to relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations for customers with 24/7 coverage,” said Shiv Singh, founder and principal consultant at LinearStack.

Vasely Sapunov, head of channel business, New Zealand, at Palo Alto Networks, said organisations need effective detection and response across the network, endpoint, and cloud to manage the ever growing threat landscape.

"Leveraging automation and best in class threat intelligence alone is no longer an option,” he said.

LinearStack's specialisation would give enterprise and commercial customers peace of mind as LinearStack’s team mitigated security gaps and relieved the day-to-day burden of security operations for customers, Sapunov said.

LinearStac said its team of 26, and growing, delivered round-the-clock SOC-as-a-service out of two geo-redundant facilities for its customers.

To achieve specialisation status, Palo Alto Networks partner organisations must have Cortex XDR-certified SOC analysts/threat hunters on staff and available 24/7. Partners seeking the distinction must also complete both technical and sales enablement and specialisation examinations.

Palo Alto made significant changes to its partner programme and introduced its Cortex Extended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) specialisation late last year.