Ingram Micro adds AWS public sector services to A/NZ cloud portfolio

Includes offerings that target the health, education, government and non-profit industries.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has added Amazon Web Services' (AWS') complete range of public sector services to its New Zealand portfolio for reseller partners.



Available through its Ingram Micro Cloud arm, the offering includes services that target the health, education, government and non-profit industries.

Reseller News understands that Ingram Micro has never had a public sector agreement for any of its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolios in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region until now.

Ingram Micro Cloud also offers a dedicated AWS team that works alongside Ingram Micro to help partners build out their cloud practice with access to AWS sales and technical enablement, including certifications.

In addition, resellers will gain access to Ingram Micro’s “Reserved Instance” program, with the distributor claiming it provides partners more profits while optimising AWS investments for end users.

“Bringing together our cloud with the offerings of vendors like AWS delivers cumulative value,” said Phil Duke, IaaS lead for Ingram Micro Cloud, A/NZ.

“While AWS’ cloud is designed to provide easy access to applications and other services, Ingram Micro Cloud is designed to create efficiency and convenience specifically for the business operations of our resellers.”

In March last year, AWS inked a global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

The deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and sees Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.

More recently, in January this year, Ingram Micro CEO Alain Monié moved into the role of executive chairman after a decade in the position, with executive vice president and president of Global Technology Solutions Paul Bay taking his place.