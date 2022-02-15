Government ponders new solutions to tackle local IT skills crunch

Draft plan points to prior analysis suggesting a “broken skills system” as well as “long-standing gaps” of specific skills within the digital technologies sector.

Reskilling and upskilling, adopting a new skills framework and implementing a digital tech internship platform are among the proposals set forward by the government to help ease the ongoing IT skills shortage in New Zealand.



The measures were outlined in the digital technologies sector draft Industry Transformation Plan (ITP), released by Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark on 11 February for consultation and feedback from the local tech industry.

“This ITP is a way we can collaborate with the industry to help lift productivity, increase exports and further employment opportunities,” Clark said in a statement. “We are aware the tech sector is a transition industry for New Zealand, and we need to support the industry to grow.

“Creating strong foundations, taking advantage of accelerated growth opportunities, and building Māori participation in the sector are the priorities for this plan.



“The industry has made it clear that in order for the sector to grow, it needs to be able to access the right people.



"Historically there has been a 'skills mismatch'. The key to our future success is training our workforce with the right skills. If we want to train world-class tech experts, they need to be learning from the best,” he added.



The ITP does not shy away from the ongoing tech skills crunch in New Zealand, which has been exacerbated by restrictions imposed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 locally.

Indeed, the draft plan notes that prior analysis points to a “broken skills system” as well as “long-standing gaps” of specific skills within the digital technologies sector.

“The mismatch between the skills industry needs versus the skills available in New Zealand have led to an environment where graduates from digital tech courses, and other professionals with skills outside the areas of shortage, often struggle to find work,” the draft plan said. “Yet the industry struggles to find people with the right skills.



“Rather than developing longer and more structured pathways for upskilling existing staff, businesses have increasingly relied upon immigration to access the required skills at the required time. This has created high levels of employee turnover, as individuals actively seek new opportunities to advance within the sector,” it added.



The plan noted prior calls for a rebalancing and investment at various levels, including a stronger domestic talent pipeline supplemented by immigration, to support the sustainable growth of the sector and the overall New Zealand economy.



To help alleviate the ongoing digital skills shortage, the draft plan suggests a handful of immediate actions that could be taken, among them a plan to do more work to investigate how many gaps around reskilling and upskilling can be addressed.

It is anticipated that IT Professionals NZ will undertake this work to ensure there are appropriate avenues for New Zealanders to access training and guidance on the skills needed to join the IT sector, with an expected completion date in early 2022.



Additionally, the draft plan suggests that adopting the so-called Skills Framework for the Information Age could drive for greater consistency of roles.



The Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA) is a globally accepted benchmark for the skills and competencies related to ICT, digital transformation and software engineering.



Together, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) will co-fund a country licence for SFIA in order to help address the challenge of many ill-defined employment role titles in New Zealand, across both the public and private sectors.

Further, the draft document recommended the creation of a new open digital platform aimed at providing greater coordination around the placement of internships and apprenticeships in the industry.



“At present, tertiary education providers – including universities, ICT graduate Schools, polytechs and private providers – approach industry seeking work experience placements or internships for their students, on an ad hoc basis,” the draft plan stated. “The lack of coordination across different platforms that students use adds to the difficulty and the risks perceived by industry.



“We will work to scope an open-access digital platform for the digital tech internship and work experience market. This initiative will overcome a barrier in how companies search for and find appropriate interns, as well as benchmark best practice on the part of employers.

“It will include work to encourage companies to offer internships and also for all education providers to promote their students in the marketplace. The platform aims to be a one-stop-shop for industry,” it added.



It is thought the proposed initiative could be an industry joint venture involving a stakeholder co-design process to agree on best practice.

“This could be followed by the adoption and licensing of the platform to provide one single New Zealand wide marketplace for tech interns and work experience,” the document noted.

In addition to skills, the draft plan focused heavily on government procurement, growing export success, building Māori participation in the industry, promoting data driven innovation and putting in place appropriate institutions that enable New Zealand to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) safely.

The release of the ITP has been followed by a communique from industry group NZTech telling local businesses they should be able to start applying this week, through itself or the IT Professionals industry group, for the 600 border class exceptions pledged by the government late last year.



In December, border class exceptions for 600 specialist tech workers were announced by the government in a bid to provide the local tech industry with some much needed tech talent after COVID-19 related border closures turned off the tap of overseas IT skills coming into the country.

