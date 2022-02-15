Vocus NZ revs up access to Google Cloud

Google recently increased its cloud presence in the Australasian region.

Mark Callander (Vocus NZ) Credit: Supplied

Vocus New Zealand is creating a point of presence (PoP) for Google Cloud interconnect in its datacentre, accelerating access to the platform.

Customers would now enjoy improved security and reliability connecting to the range of products available from Google Cloud, the telco said. The PoP also supported increased use of network functions, virtualisation, and software-defined networking.

"The establishment of the Google Cloud interconnect onramp in our datacentre comes after Google recently increased its cloud presence in the Australasian region and will assist New Zealand businesses in their adoption and use of cloud services," Vocus NZ CEO Mark Callander said.

Google established its first cloud interconnect location in New Zealand in 2021, connecting New Zealand customers directly to its private secure network.

Stephen Kurzeja, Vocus NZ's CTO, said organisations wanting to accelerate their digital transformation would experience improved performance and reliability when connecting via Vocus’s carrier grade network to Google Cloud's PoP.

The establishment of the PoP reinforced Vocus’ commitment to building a carrier grade network that enabled the delivery of secure, high-performance solutions throughout the country, he said.

In New Zealand, Vocus offers connectivity, datacentre, cloud infrastructure and applications, information security and connectivity solutions to government and corporate clients.

The telco is currently pursuing a merger with mobile network operator 2degrees.