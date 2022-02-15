Border exceptions for fresh tech skills up for grabs

Graeme Muller (NZTech) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand businesses will soon be able to start applying through industry groups NZTech and IT Professionals for the 600 tech skills border class exceptions pledged by the government late last year.



In December, border class exceptions for 600 specialist tech workers were announced by Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark.



“The sector is now one of our top three exporters and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy. It has continued to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic, placing pressure on the demand for talent,” Clark said at the time.



“The class exception announced today will relieve some of the pressure on New Zealand tech firms and support their continued growth and export earnings.



“We’re carefully targeting areas of the sector where industry has highlighted a clear need for overseas talent including, software development, product managers, cyber security and interactive media,” he said.



The move followed months of criticism by Graeme Muller, CEO of technology industry umbrella group NZTech, who had slammed what he perceived as government inaction on the critical digital skills shortage in New Zealand.

While Muller welcomed the government’s plan to grant border exceptions for up to 600 tech workers, he described it as a "drop in the ocean".



Regardless, NZTech has now issued a communique telling local businesses they should be able to start applying this week through NZTech itself or the IT Professionals industry group for the 600 border class exceptions pledged by the government.

“We will promote the application link on the NZTech and IT Professional websites, including a detailed guide on how to apply,” Muller said in a statement. “The border exceptions are only available for specific roles including software programmers, security specialists, ICT managers and multimedia specialists."



The move comes as the government releases its digital technologies sector draft Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) for consultation and industry feedback.

It is hoped the ITP will see the local digital technologies sector fulfil its full growth potential while continuing to generate high paying jobs and high value export revenue to help accelerate New Zealand’s economic recovery.



“Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the digital technologies sector is thriving, growing at nearly twice the rate of the general economy. It is now a major exporter for New Zealand and contributed $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019,” Clark said upon the draft plan’s release on 11 February.

“This ITP is a way we can collaborate with the industry to help lift productivity, increase exports and further employment opportunities. We are aware the tech sector is a transition industry for New Zealand and we need to support the industry to grow.

“Creating strong foundations, taking advantage of accelerated growth opportunities and building Māori participation in the sector are the priorities for this plan,” he added.