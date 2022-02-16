AGC becomes Black Box under a new local leader

Growth is the goal for new Black Box country manager Sean van Deventer — and services are the key.

Sean van Deventer (Black Box) Credit: Supplied

For the company formerly known as AGC Networks NZ, the new year has rung in some changes, with a new local leader taking the reins under a unified brand.

Sean van Deventer was formerly of NTT and more recently Spark unit Digital Island where, as GM of sales and solutions, he helped establish professional and managed services business lines as well as consulting. That shifted the dynamic of the business from selling licences to delivering higher value services.

It's an experience and strategy van Deventer is planning to repeat.

Singapore-based global solution integrator AGC Networks, which had been in NZ for around 20 years, bought US company Black Box in January 2019 for US$17.2 million. AGC followed that up, buying A/NZ unified communications specialist Pyrios, once part of Comworth, in August 2020, strengthening its regional base.

Now operating under the unified brand of Black Box the aim is to move up the ICT services value chain.

Three days into his new job, van Deventer told Reseller News he had a mandate to grow business and build a bigger footprint. He also had a self-imposed deadline to create a sales machine, a cohesive and compelling product offering and a services play in 90 days.



Black Box has six lines of business internationally, but van Deventer said he was focusing on three initially, some of which are already established here. Those target businesses areas are customer experience and contact centre, digital workplace and unified communications, and cybersecurity, a particular target for growth.

With the new-look Black Box still in transition, van Deventer said he aimed to develop the local unit's go-to-market to win or expand business within existing enterprise and government customers and beyond. While the customer experience and contact centre business was the company's biggest earner now, the cyber security and digital workplace markets would add momentum.

Key to that will be to go deeper into existing enterprise customers and become the company they chose to deliver across multiple services categories, van Deventer said.

"Internationally, we are a massive Cisco and Ingram Micro partner and Palo Alto as well," he said. Building on those relationships locally would be key.

"One of our main jobs is to decide on how our product offering is going to look."

Services, and their higher margins, would be targeted with "boots on the ground" augmented by international capabilities in whatever mix made sense for the customer.

The New Zealand unit was also part of a global effort after the Black Box acquisition to redefine company culture, its go-to-market and to develop a stronger growth mindset.

Locally, engaging with government procurement platforms would also be an important part of the mix, but that is not new. AGC was already on the government's telecommunications as a service panel for customer experience.

"I will definitely be putting services into the Marketplace," van Deventer said. "We have a good team, really good customers and a good foundation to start building and start growing, for sure.

"One of my goals here is to have a business that is streamlined, effective, agile, non-complicated and if there is an improvement to be made it is easy to make that improvement."