Meet the WIICTA winner: Emily Ng of Vodafone

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Emily Ng (Vodafone) wins the Rising Star (Telco) award. Credit: Reseller News

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Rising Star (Telco) award in 2021, Emily Ng has assumed lead roles in high-profile initiatives such as the virtual Evolved Packet Core (EPC) deployment, which allowed Vodafone to migrate services from legacy platforms to fully virtualised solutions.



Skilled in VMware, OpenStack and routing technologies, Emily also spearheaded the successful launch of 5G NSA to provide enhanced services for Vodafone customers and network resiliency programs.



How did you get into the IT industry?

I've always been interested in the details of 'how things work' and, luckily, I was exposed to the technical industry from a young age, as almost all the adults in my extended family work in the industry. The IT industry was always what normal looked like to me and I'm grateful for how openly I was exposed to women in engineering at a young age. I've always wanted to work in engineering and follow the great example of the women around me so knew I wanted to be an engineer, even as I started high school.

I remember when I got my first mobile phone, I was so fascinated with it and just wanted to understand how it worked. This sparked something within me and led me to do my BE (Hons) in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, where I specialised in telecommunications. After I graduated, it was only a short leap to start working as an engineer in the telecommunications field.

What were some of your key achievements in the past few months?

Some of the key achievements I have been working on recently include the development, testing and deployment of the next generation of mobile technology; this is the next big step in our 4G/5G journey. I was a part of the Vodafone 5G launch in 2019, so it's really exciting to see the continuation of this work and how the technology is still changing and growing.

Testing and developing new deployments is always the most exciting part of my job, as the hands-on experience is where you face the most challenges and absolutely learn the most. This year, my focus is on working closely with my team to get more into the technical mentoring side of my job, which I also find hugely rewarding.

Who or what has most influenced you professionally?

Professionally in my career at Vodafone, I would say that my biggest influences have been the senior people in my team, Imran Hassan and Dackson Lam. Imran and Dackson have guided me right from the very beginning, dedicating many hours a week to teach me all I know about mobile packet core and engineering in the telco field. They always have fresh perspectives to bounce ideas off and, even today, they are the first people I speak to for guidance and a fresh perspective.

The focus, dedication and respect they have in their roles and throughout the company inspires me and really sets the standard for what I want to achieve. My team has always been super supportive, and we love working collaboratively. We believe it is through our combined expertise working in harmony that we can get to the bottom of any nitty gritty technical issues.

Before my professional career, the person who inspired my career the most would have to be my dad. I learnt by example – growing up and watching him fix everything around the house by taking it apart and putting it back together again. My dad inspired my love for engineering. I learnt my curiosity and my attention to detail from him – I wouldn't be where I am today without it!

Credit: Reseller News Emily Ng (Vodafone) wins the Rising Star (Telco) award.

What is the most surprising or profound thing you've learnt or discovered while working in the IT industry?



Something that will always stay with me is how quickly the NZ telco industry responded when the COVID-19 pandemic began. When NZ first went into lockdown, the country was in shock and was quite unprepared for it, but ISPs quietly changed a few things in order to ease the burden New Zealanders would feel. Data caps were removed for many customers, disconnections were stopped, COVID related websites were made free of charge, unlimited data usage was offered at nights – these things weren't expected of other 'utilities' companies. However, Vodafone NZ and other telcos took it upon themselves to keep Kiwis connected. I'm really proud to work for a company that went above and beyond for customers, but also for how they communicated with and treated their employees.

Another thing that has also inspires me is the Vodafone Foundation Instant Network. This programme is a global group of technical engineers that aims to deliver emergency satellite equipment to aid agencies and victims in disasters. When a country goes through a disaster, being able to restore connectivity to the rest of the world becomes a lifeline. Recently, they have also started Instant Network Schools, which supports education in refugee camps with technology, as I believe every child has a right to a quality education. The work that the Instant Network programme does is truly heart-warming, and I am proud to work for a global company that strives to use their connections to make a difference.



What are your professional ambitions going forward?



I really am enjoying the technical and nitty gritty details that you learn hands-on, but in the future, I really would like to see myself in a role that is more influential to the steering of the technical direction of the business. I want to be the go-to person for technical deep dives, I can see myself growing into architectural type roles that look at the bigger picture.