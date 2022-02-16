Meet the WIICTA winner: Jessica Elliott of Company-X

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Jessica Elliott (Company-X) wins the Rising Star (Partner) award. Credit: Reseller News

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Rising Star (Partner) award in 2021, Jessica Elliott rapidly progressed from a Company-X developer graduate to a software quality assurance tester working at a customer level with Cisco, demonstrating standout innovation, professionalism and leadership qualities.

Jessica is now lead support analyst on the world-leading One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool, built for the Road. Jessica also built a hugging robot and robot dinosaur to use as a visual teaching aid.



How did you get into the IT industry?

I grew up in a family where my dad was really into technology and was in the IT industry. I originally began studying to become a nurse and had started to notice that there were many issues that were arising. These were around the use/efficiencies of the computer systems, software and security we were being taught to use. I felt a huge drive; at the time I seemed to be the only one in class questioning the tools we were using. I found myself trying to understand how we could create something more user and time friendly.



That’s when I began studying Computer Science at Waikato University. From day one it was fairly obvious that the male to female ratio was quite different! I started taking an interest in a university club, called Ladies Inc. and attended a few of its events and workshops.



I became a member, which turned into being on the committee for three or four years. I had many different titles ranging from executive, graphic designer, vice president and president. The president of both the Computer Science Student Society and Ladies Inc. had been asked to attend ITP [IT Professionals NZ] meetings, which was where I first met my now-boss.



What were some of your key achievements in the past few months and what are your professional ambitions going forward?



Although it was more than a few months ago now, winning the Rising Star award has been a key achievement for me; not only does it recognise all the small steps and hard work it took for me to get here, it validates them. This was part of a five-year goal I had set back in 2015. I crossed it off in the sixth year!



An important work ethic achievement for me is finally having the ability to monotask. Working full-time on my Cisco project, I’m finally able to focus on my role and develop the skills I need to become a competent test analyst. I plan to continue doing this in hopes that I can gain more confidence to allow new opportunities.



At the end of last year, I purchased my first home. I am excited to be able to develop, not only a stable foundation for my personal life, but for my professional life. I hope that these goals above will lead me to feel more confident in asking the right questions and getting the right answers for when I decide to start own non-profit organisation journey.



Who or what has most influenced you professionally?



Almost everyone I have come into contact with since starting in the IT field has influenced me in some way. I am aware that each person excels in certain areas others may not. A rule of thumb for me is to take at least one positive and one negative aspect from whoever I engage with. I use how other people influence me to find solutions to the day-to-day problems and situations I face.



What is the most surprising or profound thing you've learned or discovered while working in the IT industry?

Coming from university, where women are the minority, I expected it to be similar in the industry. Although that is still the case, I discovered that the ratio is quite a bit higher than I experienced at uni.



As an immigrant woman, I was initially worried that I would be treated differently, when that has been far from the case. Working in the IT industry, I have felt nothing but respect from my peers, regardless of the workplace hierarchy.