Australia's Wallis Cinemas becomes NZX-listed Vista Group's first cloud platform customer

Leon Newnham (Vista Group) Credit: Supplied

Australian cinema operator Wallis Cinemas is the first customer for New Zealand cinema management software developer Vista Group's new cloud-based platform.

Vista Cloud will allow new features to be deployed rapidly and provide Wallis with automated security and product updates. It also includes automatic backups, disaster recovery, a robust offline mode and observability to ensure fast, effective monitoring and troubleshooting.

“We’re excited about the whole system, and its impact on both our operations and sales channels," said Ben Huxtable, Wallis Cinemas' COO.

"Vista’s digital platform will power our digital channels and ensure uninterrupted ticket sales across all of our cinemas. We’re also going to streamline the daily management of tasks for staff as they only have to log in to a single, intuitive web portal to access Vista’s entire capability suite."

Huxtable described the expected time savings and efficiencies as "massive".

With businesses around the world rapidly adopting cloud technologies to boost resilience, security and flexibility, exhibitors like Wallis Cinemas are turning to Vista Cloud to help them realise those same benefits.

The cloud of COVID-19 has hung heavily over the cinema industry.

At the end of its 2019 financial year, Vista report revenue up by 11 per cent to $144.5 million, however, in its first COVID year that dropped to $88 million, 61 per cent of the prior year. As a result, it fell deeply into the red, reporting a net loss after tax of $57 million.

In December, however, Vista reported it was on track to achieve 2021 revenue guidance of between $95 million and $100 million.



Vista CEO Leon Newnham remained positive about recovery and said many more customers were expected to migrate to Vista Cloud.

“We’re forecasting a strong return for the cinema industry after the disruption of the past two years, and a fully hosted, managed, and monitored solution will be key to empowering cinemas to focus on what matters most,” Newnham said.

The new platform would allow Wallis to make the most of the expected increase in business, open up new possibilities in business development and improve service to customers, Huxtable said.

“Our transition to Vista Cloud has been seamless and brings us right to the forefront of modern cinema technology," he said.

Founded in Auckland in 1996, Vista has installations in more than 100 countries and an estimated 51 per cent global market share of the large cinema circuit outside of China.