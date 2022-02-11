Lancom takes stake in HSE Connect, bolsters SaaS portfolio

The HSE Connect team is developing a large roadmap of new features and integrations.

L-R: Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology), Tony Hutchinson (HSE Connect). Credit: Lancom

Lancom Technology has acquired a majority stake in health and safety software provider HSE Connect, the move bolstering the Auckland-based IT services provider’s portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.



Also based in Auckland, HSE Connect makes and operates a health and safety SaaS application, also called HSE Connect, which has an existing customer base of over 700 businesses across New Zealand and Australia.



The HSE Connect product is a cloud-based health and safety application that has been built specifically with WorkSafe in mind.



The company, founded in 2015, is a preferred partner of the New Zealand Motor Trade Association and has a customer base that includes Auto Super Shoppe, Barkers, Cancer Society, ITM and Mexico NZ.



According to Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Lancom Technology CEO, the technology services provider helped to create the HSE Connect application in partnership with the software vendor’s founder Tony Hutchison.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with HSE Connect,” Kirimetiyawa said. “There is a huge growth opportunity in the health and safety SaaS sector and with our long history of developing SaaS applications there is a great fit between the two companies.

“We built the original application alongside Tony, the founder, and have closely followed their progress over the years.



“With four SaaS applications already under our management, this deal allows us to expand our portfolio and at the same time, enter an exciting and very important sector in the form of health and safety, one which touches every organisation and business across New Zealand and Australia,” he added.

For Hutchinson, the acquisition is set to increase the speed at which the provider can help its customers provide safer workplaces for their teams, with the HSE Connect team already developing a large roadmap of new features and integrations ranging from first aid to human resources systems.

In late 2020, Lancom Technology acquired managed services provider Connect 2, further increasning its managed services customer base while also strengthening its position in the mid-section of the New Zealand managed services market.

Just a few months earlier, the company launched a cloud solution provider (CSP) portal integration, enabling CSPs to automate billing and invoicing of Office 365 agreements.

The idea for the development of the offering had been on Lancom's radar for some time, but the COVID-19 lockdown presented the opportunity, it was claimed.



More recently, in October last year, Lancom promoted its former head of sales, Priscila Bernardes, to business general manager, as she marked her sixth year with the IT services provider.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to continue supporting Lancom Technology and look forward to bringing a diverse approach to operational excellence and talent development within our business,” Bernardes, a Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner, said at the time.



“I am particularly motivated to continue promoting Kiwi technological expertise across the world, through the solutions we are developing for our customers, right here in Aotearoa."