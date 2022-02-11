CyberCX acquires Cyber Research NZ for services boost

Will broaden the group’s capabilities, particularly in New Zealand.

Steve Byrne (Cyber Research NZ) Credit: Supplied

Australian cyber security services supergroup CyberCX has acquired New Zealand managed security services provider (MSSP) Cyber Research NZ to shore up its services offerings across New Zealand as well as in Australia.

The deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, is expected to broaden the group’s capabilities, particularly in New Zealand, according to CyberCX New Zealand CEO Brett Moore.

“Our goal at CyberCX is to create the leading provider of cyber security services for business, enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand,” he said.

“The combined capabilities of CyberCX’s market-leading security testing, governance, risk and compliance and incident response capabilities with Cyber Research’s specialisation in managed security services, threat intelligence and detection capabilities is a game-changer for the New Zealand market.”

In addition, the deal is also expected to enhance CyberCX's capabilities on a global scale.

“CyberCX has offices across New Zealand, Australia, US and the UK however our specialised security teams operate as a global capability. While the acquisition increases our local MSS [maganed security services], SOC [security operations centre] and consultancy teams, overall it expands our global capability and further increases our ability to deliver services to customers around the globe,” he added



Cyber Research NZ founder and CEO Steve Byrne will retain his position following the acquisition and will work alongside Moore.

“We’ve built on our heritage of investigating fraud and cyber crime to become the leading specialist in threat hunting, security operations centre services and cyber strategy consultancy in New Zealand,” Byrne said.

“Joining CyberCX is a natural extension of the journey for Cyber Research, enabling us to expand and scale, while still maintaining our core of innovation and quality that is at the forefront of what we do at Cyber Research.”

Moore took up the position of CyberCX NZ CEO in October following the recent merger of the group and the previous business he worked at, Insomnia Security, which was acquired by CyberCX back in September 2020.

It first entered the country, however, a month earlier through its acquisition of Gen2.