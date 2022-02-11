Exclusive Networks names Lisa Stockwell as new A/NZ leader

Stockwell will be based in Sydney and is responsible for growing the distributor’s presence in A/NZ.

Lisa Stockwell (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Specialist cyber security and cloud distributor Exclusive Networks has appointed Lisa Stockwell as its new general manager for Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ), replacing Jonathan Odria.



Stockwell will be based in Sydney and is responsible for growing the French value-added distributor’s presence in A/NZ, developing vendor relationships and expanding the range of digital infrastructure solutions.

“Since joining Exclusive Networks, I have seen how effective and professional the team are and how partner-focused the company is,” she said. “As general manager for A/NZ, I’m being entrusted with the legacy of a successful business which offers some of the best digital infrastructure and cyber security solutions on the market.



"I look forward to working with our A/NZ leadership team, growing the local business and driving more opportunities for our vendors and partners.”

Stockwell, an ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner, moved to Exclusive Networks in November last year as its head of strategy and growth for Asia Pacific (APAC) after spending 11 years with Arrow ECS ANZ.



“Lisa has over two decades' experience as a leader in IT and has deep knowledge of the local vendor ecosystem, system integrators and distributors,” Exclusive Networks senior vice president for APAC Brad Gray said. “I am delighted to appoint her as general manager for A/NZ – an extremely important market for us – and I look forward to working closely with her to further grow Exclusive Networks’ market position.”

Odria, who had held the post of Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director since early 2018, decided to leave the company after 19 years in the business in January this year.



Odria has been a charismatic figure in the distribution landscape since co-founding WhiteGold Solutions alongside his two business partners, Dominic and Sharon Whitehand, in 2002. Twelve years later, WhiteGold was acquired by Exclusive Networks.

Speaking to ARN, Odria reflected on his business goals and achievements throughout the years.

“The business has evolved over the years, and we have had some great success and growth. Having been recognised at the ARN Innovation Awards as the Specialist Distributor of the Year for 2021 was a great way to sign off this amazing journey with Exclusive Networks," he said.