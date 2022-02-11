Rhonda Robati takes charge of Rhipe

Rhonda Robati (Rhipe) Credit: Rhipe

Crayon Asia Pacific (APAC) executive vice president Rhonda Robati has taken on the leadership of Rhipe across the region, as CFO and COO Mark McLellan resigns.

McLellan took on leadership duties in November following the departure of former Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon as Crayon completed its A$408 million acquisition of the Australian headquartered cloud software distributor.

McLellan will continue with the company during the transition to further support the successful integration with Crayon.

“Mark has made an incredible impact on Rhipe with his approachable leadership style and focus on achieving great outcomes,” Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland said. “We appreciate his significant contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

McLellan has been with Rhipe for more than five years, during which he has driven the organisation through several periods of growth and transformation, most recently spearheading the integration.

“I am proud of what we have collectively achieved here at Rhipe,” McLellan said. “This next stage of evolution is a fantastic opportunity for all our people and partners and I wish the combined Rhipe and Crayon teams all the very best for the future.”

Alongside her Rhipe duties, Robati will continue to lead Crayon’s overall business in Asia Pacific. Her experience pre-Crayon includes working for Netsuite, Velpic, GeoOp, Salesforce, McAfee and Insight.

“Rhonda is a people-first leader who has had an incredible, 20-year career of consistent successes in employee engagement, business growth, and innovation,” Mulholland said. “Under her leadership, the combined organisation of Rhipe and Crayon will deliver more services and solutions to our partners and end-customers.”

Robati said the strategic relationships with partners and customers will continue to grow in 2022.

“Having a combined entity that includes a complementary business model and unprecedented technical expertise, positions us to bring more advanced solutions and services to the market,” she said.

“One thing I have learned in the past 20 years in leadership is that; ‘good to great’ is achieved through people. Therefore, I strive to put the needs of employees first and will provide the key support needed to continue to grow even closer as one team.”

The combined organisation has about 1000 employees with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.