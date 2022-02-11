Meet the WIICTA winner: Hilary Walton of Kordia

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Hilary Walton (Kordia) wins D&I Champion - Individual award in 2021 Credit: IDG

As winner of the Reseller News Women In ICT Awards (WIICTA) for D&I Champion (Individual) award in 2021, Kordia chief information security officer Hilary Walton has been recognised for using her voice and market standing to nurture female talent in technology, sharing guidance via online channels, directly mentoring women in the industry and inspiring schoolgirls through workplace shadow programmes.



As a leading member of the Diversity Steering Group at Kordia, Hilary’s message to women in the industry is to be “gutsy”, inspiring the sector through education, support and facilitating strategic connections.



What diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategies or programs did you help develop and adopt in your company?

At Kordia we are focused on increasing the diversity of employees through external recruitment, continued emphasis on creating a safe and open environment, where all our people feel valued, respected and empowered, and ensuring every individual in Kordia has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Some of the initiatives I have personally contributed to are mentoring people across the business, leading manager workshops on building psychological safety, belonging and engagement within our business, understanding and reducing or removing potential barriers for those with diverse backgrounds to apply and successfully gain employment with Kordia, and the design of metrics and reporting to help Kordia track D&I programme performance.

Outside of Kordia I use my voice and standing in the technology industry to nurture talent by sharing advice and guidance through my online channels (YouTube, LinkedIn and her Digital Culture Ideas Podcast) and mentoring women directly and through participating in programmes to inspire schoolgirls into STEM subjects.

What sparked your ambition and how did you get these initiatives into action?

My energy comes from my experience of the D&I gap that needs to be changed. If it’s not me to spark initiatives into action, then who? It is acknowledged that in our business, and the technology and telecommunications industry more broadly, there is a lack of gender diversity. While this is one area of focus for me, particularly in technical and leadership roles, diversity must encompass more than just gender.

To this end, I focus on all kinds of diversity, including age, gender identity, ethnicity (including Maori and Pasifika), religion and sexual preference. Everyone deserves a workplace where they feel like they are good enough and belong - a place to shine.

In the context of the continued shortage for talent, particularly for highly specialised technical roles such as cyber-security, casting a wider source pool from which to identify and select candidates is highly advantageous. The business outcomes are solid.

In my experience, teams lacking diversity make poorer decisions, so convincing other people is not the problem. However, I tend to struggle to be patient, as change takes time. To get businesses to act, I find the best place to start is to build a team of motivated people. Get them to input into the development of the strategy and action plan so they are part driving change.

Meet regularly and take small actions, as these then build momentum and lead into big actions. Celebrate everything along the way, and keep each other going when things get tough, your day job gets busy, or you don’t see change happening fast enough around you. As it rings true with most things, change is led from the top so make sure you take the CEO on the journey with you.

How important is D&I to you and how do you think it impacts company culture?

I think D&I greatly influences company culture and the environment of a business. D&I is only present in a business when it is part of the culture, and the way things are done and how people treat each other.

A D&I strategy is to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion. That is what we are doing at Kordia, ensuring that the composition of our workforce is reflective of the community within which we operate, that every one of our employees feels safe, respected, empowered and able to achieve their goals and potential. These are leadership alpha superpowers.

What are some of your strategies to further enhance these initiatives the months ahead?

We are going to build on the momentum we have built at Kordia in the D&I space by implementing some respected D&I programmes, and we are looking at the Gender Tick and the Rainbow Tick accreditations. These will provide a structured approach to our programme and are also clear indicators, both internally and externally that we take D&I seriously.

Who or what has influenced you professionally?

Some strong female influencers of mine have been people like Vanessa Sorenson, MD of Microsoft New Zealand, Misti Landtroop managing director of Palo Alto Networks, and business builder Kendra Ross, to name a few. I was also deeply inspired by Scott Bartlett, our former CEO of Kordia, now deceased, who was an openly gay business leader of exceptional talent. Having my three children William, Henry and Lilly has also pushed me to want to bring change to the world they will inhabit after I am gone.

