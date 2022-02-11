NEC nets Civtec deal to upgrade Enable’s fibre network

The agreement will enable Civtec to leverage NEC NZ’s field engineers across all of New Zealand.

Mel Barber (NEC NZ) Credit: Supplied

NEC New Zealand has signed a partnership agreement with infrastructure construction company Civtec to help deliver upgrades across Enable’s fibre broadband network.



Civtec, which specialises in the end-to-end delivery of telecommunications networks, civil and utilities infrastructure, was awarded the contract from the Christchurch City-owned and operated fibre broadband provider late last year.



The company wanted to ensure it could provide high-quality services across all aspects of its remit under the terms of the deal, ultimately choosing to partner with NEC New Zealand to complete the upgrades across the Enable central office network.



“When we started looking at potential partners to help us deliver world-class service to Enable, NEC was an obvious choice given our shared passion for high quality, customer-focused delivery,” said Ross Inglis, national operations manager at Civtec.



Broadly, the agreement will enable Civtec to leverage NEC NZ’s field engineers across all of New Zealand.



“NEC NZ is delighted to be working with Civtec to provide exceptional outcomes to Enable,” said Mel Barber, general manager of field services for NEC NZ. “With our joint passion for putting customers first, we are sure this is going to be a successful partnership.”



To date, Enable has rolled out ultra-fast fibre broadband to over 200,000 homes, businesses and schools in Christchurch and towns in the Waimakariri and Selwyn districts.



In July last year, the company announced the impending launch of its ‘Hyperfibre’ offering.



Slated for an August 2021 launch, the new technology was to be made available across Christchurch’s central business district to support the ongoing growth of the city, representing the first stage in Enable’s rollout across the community.

“Christchurch has a fantastic central city designed to reflect the way people want to work and live today, and in the future. Hyperfibre – with some of the fastest broadband speeds available anywhere in the world – will be another ingredient that makes our city a great place to live,” said Steve Fuller, who was at the time CEO of the company.

The service was to be made available to the rest of our community over 18 to 24 months from the date of launch, as the new technology was rolled out.