Epson NZ extends its reseller and dealer network via Sektor and Ingram Micro

Extended dual distribution is key to Epson NZ's strategy to widen its partner and customer base.

Kaden McCaffery (Epson NZ) Credit: Supplied

Epson NZ has built a new distribution channel and network of copier dealer partners to support its launch into business printer solutions.

The company has sealed distribution agreements with major distributors including Sektor and Ingram Micro, in addition to a number of dealers and resellers across the key regions of Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Palmerston North and Wellington in the North Island, and Queenstown and Christchurch in the South Island.

Epson NZ general manager Kaden McCaffery said interest in and demand for Epson’s heat-free business printers had been significant, allowing the company to establish a network of active copier dealers across New Zealand.

Epson NZ reports its financial results as part of Epson Australia. In the year to 31 March 2021, the combined companies lifted sales from A$205.2 million to A$215.4 million. However, it was Epson Australia that delivered all of that growth and more.

Epson's New Zealand business saw sales drop from A$21 million to A$19.7 million year on year.

Adding two distributors was key to Epson NZ's strategy to widen its potential partner and customer base, McCaffery said.



“As a specialised distributor, Sektor works with a range of non-traditional print partners and operates with resellers in specialist areas such as the medical industry which complements our clean hand -- clean air print technology," McCaffrey said.

Sektor had seen significant growth across its New Zealand operations as a result of its strong customer partnerships in such specialised verticals.

Meanwhile, Ingram Micro was the largest wholesale provider of technology products and supply chain management services both locally and internationally.

"Ingram Micro is expanding through the acquisition of new employees, a head office and warehouse in Auckland, a sales office in Wellington along with a sales office and satellite warehouse in Christchurch which has in turn resulted in faster delivery to South Island customers," McCaffrey said.

These were only two of many examples of how Epson's new copier dealer and distribution network would add significant value to Kiwi customers, he said.

Credit: Supplied Andre van Duiven (Sektor)

Sektor managing director Andre van Duiven said Epson was one of the distributor's most prominent vendors and the dominant force in the retail receipt printing landscape.

"Epson has retained its market-leading position due to the quality of its technology and hardware reliability," he said.

The new arrangement extended Sektor's engagement with Epson to include their full range of printing technology.

"Epson’s innovation in sustainability and technological advancement means their product ticks many boxes around environmental impact, energy savings and support," van Duiven said. "Their document solutions inkjet printers are a disruptor in the market that provides a better quality of print and removes the complexity of print with minimal ongoing maintenance requirements.”

Ingram Micro NZ managing director Jason Langley said the fact that long-term partner Epson's new business printers were heat-free and consumed less energy was a differentiator that would not only resonate with the market but was also well-aligned with one of Ingram Micro NZ’s key guiding principles: reducing the overall carbon footprint and the impact its business has on the environment.

Indeed, Epson was recently voted the number one sustainable company by Forbes Japan. It also recently earned its second successive platinum rating for sustainability from EcoVadis, indicating it was ranked among the top one per cent of companies in the industry.

"It’s a privilege, therefore, to deepen our relationship with this new, energy-conscious, aspect of its portfolio and to facilitate new conversations for our shared partners to have with the customers they serve," he said.

Credit: Supplied Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

A recent report, compiled and issued by Colmar Brunton after 12 years of studying New Zealanders and their purchasing decisions, also found that many NZ businesses had responded with sustainable initiatives and a greater sense of purpose in recent years.

The Better Futures 2021 report also highlighted that New Zealanders knew that brands with strong brand purpose, such as sustainability, grew their brand value at a much faster rate.



Despite the significant challenges of the last two years, New Zealanders’ were also increasingly committed to living more sustainably, with over 60 per cent of people trying to do the right thing by recycling, reusing, reducing and repairing.

"Looking beyond product and material innovation, businesses like Epson can also make a difference through the promotion and demonstration of climate responsibility," McCaffery said.

Epson was shifting to 100 per cent renewable electricity, engaging with initiatives such as the RE100 renewable energy project and working to close the resource loop by promoting product refurbishment and reuse, he said.

Epson and Ricoh have both run steady ships in the local market in recent years while Fuji Xerox, now called Fujifilm Business Innovation, and Konica Minolta have experienced significant disruption.