Kiwibank takes payments onto Azure with ACI Worldwide

SaaS-based hub to deliver better services and help manage payments system transformation.

Elliot Smith (Kiwibank) Credit: Supplied

Kiwibank is investing to deliver real-time experiences for customers, inking a strategic partnership with digital payment software firm ACI Worldwide.



The agreement will see Miami-based ACI provide and run Kiwibank’s newly installed, full capability payment hub, a secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) system hosted in Microsoft's Azure cloud.

The announcement comes as New Zealand’s banking and financial sectors accelerate their transformation to become fully digital businesses and prepare for industry change.

“Due to rapid technological change, many consumers now expect almost everything to be available instantly and the payments system is no exception," said Elliot Smith, chief product and strategy officer at Kiwibank. "The nature of cloud technology means we’ll be able to do things faster and more efficiently, and we’ll be able to deliver those simple and seamless experiences customers now demand.”

Kiwibank has been incrementally rebuilding its digital capabilities over the last few years, eschewing big bang approaches, focusing on the customer and rolling out ServiceNow, The ACI deal is the latest piece of the puzzle to drop.



The business benefits of real-time payments were huge, Smith said, including enhanced cash flow management and improved liquidity.

Further, the digital and real-time payment market was changing rapidly with new, more sophisticated customers, an expanding set of form factors and payment types and more active and engaged regulators.

"This improvement will be especially impactful to small merchants that may be used to waiting days for their settlement," Smith said.

Using Nasdaq-listed ACI’s technology on Azure, Kiwibank will be able to bring new products and services to market faster, add new payment types quickly and cost-effectively to its existing core infrastructure and rapidly scale to meet customer demands.

It also also prepared and equipped Kiwibank for impending changes requiring the New Zealand retail payment system to operate seven days a week, 365 days a year. At present, settlements between banks occur at regular intervals between 9am and midnight on business days only.



Kiwibank also gained access to technical resources at scale to help lower the cost of operating multiple – and growing – payments services, including related back-office functions and any overlapping IT infrastructures.

“This relationship with ACI supports Kiwibank’s long-term strategies for efficiently dealing with future payment needs," Smith said.

Kiwibank was a worldwide role model for the cloud-native, real-time experience, said Alessandro Silva, head of international markets at ACI Worldwide.

"It’s a great example of how ACI’s flexibility, technology, and global expertise can help our partners meet the increasing demands of their customers and their markets,”

ACI’s SaaS solution was now up and running across Asia Pacific, said Leslie Choo, managing director, APAC, ACI Worldwide.

“We are excited for what this flexibility and operating model holds for Kiwibank and other financial institutions across the region.”