Aqua Security ramps up APAC expansion with Robert D’Amico

Israeli start-up Aqua Security has hired Robert D’Amico to lead Asia Pacific (APAC) as it begins a concerted expansion plan across the region.

Based in Sydney, D’Amico previously worked for vArmour as general manager, APAC, and has held positions at F5 Networks, Gigamon and Cisco.

As area vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), he will now be focused on expanding Aqua Security's current team, as well as its technology alliances and channel partnerships.

Aqua Security supplies a cloud-native application protection platform that provides prevention, detection and response automation across the entire application lifecycle.

The start-up is said to be rapidly expanding across APJ with a focus on Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Korea. It is also understood to be in negotiations with local distributors.

“Cloud native applications power today’s business," D’Amico said. "By 2025, more than 90 per cent of all digital initiatives will be supported by cloud native. Delivering a scalable and secure experience is the cornerstone to this transformation.

“The market no longer wants a pieced together, point-solution. I joined Aqua Security because they are the only company that offers a security platform proven to scale. They meet customers where they are today and guide them through the critical path towards cloud native application security.

“The APAC market has been a significant growth engine for Aqua," he added. "I was impressed to learn of their plans for APAC and jumped at the opportunity to join.”