Meet the WIICTA winner: Mandi Buswell of Red Hat

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Mandi Buswell (Red Hat) wins WIICTA Technical (Vendor / Distributor) Award in 2021 Credit: Red Hat

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Technical (Vendor / Distributor) award in 2021, Mandi Buswell has personally influenced or led every major transformational project Red Hat has delivered during the past four years in New Zealand.



Armed with deep-rooted technical knowledge, Mandi has helped large-scale customers embrace open source technology at speed and scale, in addition to excelling in Kubernetes, containers and data science among other disciplines.

How did you get your break in the IT industry and what prompted you to specialise in your field?

I wouldn't say I got a break in the IT industry more than it was a conscious decision and probably a natural course of events. I left high school and took a year off, I spent a year living in Melbourne at age 17-18 struggling a bit to find work at all to start with – in fact, I sold encyclopaedias door to door, and then worked as a clerk.

I returned home and it was time to decide what to do next. My mum actually said to me that in her opinion the two careers with a future were accounting (what she did) or computing (for which I had a natural affinity).

Computers it was, and I then found an opportunity as a computer operator, which would train me to be a programmer. I also studied business computing via correspondence. I eventually became a programmer, had some years of experience under my belt, then went off on my O.E. [overseas experience].

I carried out various jobs whilst travelling the world, however my main roles were always in technical IT. I say to people that it’s really just how my brain works; I have an aptitude for computers and logic on the one side, plus creativity and expression on the other. A perfect combination for making a solutions architect.

What are some of your proudest achievements or projects?

There is a common theme to those that immediately come to my recollection: the projects that really pushed me over the edge in terms of technical learning, extensive hours of commitment and those that have brought something new. It may not be popular now to say it, but I am incredibly proud of my stamina to work, the way I can focus on a problem and stay focused until it is resolved.

I was incredibly proud of a skunkworks internal project in about 1998 which managed to take images and convert them on the fly to one-bit monochrome GIFs that would display on those early mobile devices; very proud to help bring picture messaging and mobile number portability to New Zealanders; to have built a translated interface for an email GUI with five different languages – none of which I had learnt.



I am really proud each time I see in the media, or use personally, a product or service that I know is running on Red Hat technology that I work with, and even more so when it is one in which I was the solution architect.

I am also proud of Red Hat OpenShift and our middleware offerings. Plus, I'd like to add, that I am genuinely proud of every single young person that I've been able to help live their best equestrian life through the volunteer work that I do with New Zealand Pony Club.

What are some of your professional ambitions in the months ahead?

I am asked this question a lot: to do more, to do better, to never give up – and most important of all, to be happy.

If you’d like something more specific, then – I'd like to be CTO one day. However, let me quote my own self from the last time I was asked this question: "None of us know what Black Swans are around the corner, but what I know as true is that I will adapt and work with whatever comes in front of me, after all Black Swans are beautiful.”

What is the most surprising or profound thing you've learned or discovered while working in the IT industry?

Feedback is a gift.

Who or what has influenced you professionally?

Whilst you learn from everyone and everything you experience in your life, there are probably two people I would single out. Most recently Derek Wilson, country manager at Red Hat. He really has opened my eyes to a way of leadership that I can't say I have ever seen before. Early on in my career he said something that significantly changed my thinking and way of being. He said, “Mandi, feedback is a gift".

Additionally, the crucial first influencer – my mum. Not only for those words that led me down the career path I have, but also because she taught me a very important lesson that I could do anything – not because I am a girl, because I am me.