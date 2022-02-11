Abnormal takes aim at A/NZ channel with Netpoleon

Credit: Dreamstime

Email security platform vendor Abnormal Security has struck a distribution deal in Australia and New Zealand with value-added distributor Netpoleon.



Based in California, Abnormal Security provides a cloud-native email security platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-based behavioural data science to help stop socially engineered and never-before-seen email attacks that evade traditional secure email gateways.



Abnormal’s solution uses its behavioural AI technology to profile known good behaviour and analyses over 45,000 signals to detect anomalies that deviate from these baselines.



The Abnormal platform, to which Netpoleon’s partner ecosystem will gain access thanks to the new deal, delivers inbound email security, internal and external account takeover protection, and full security operations centre (SOC) automation.



Credit: Supplied Tim Bentley (Abnormal Security)

For Tim Bentley, A/NZ country manager for Abnormal Security, Netpoleon was the vendor’s choice of distributor due to its existing relationships and market standing.

“They have brokered multiple partner introductions that have paid dividends already,” he said.



From Bentley’s perspective, Abnormal delivers a solution that leads the “new wave” of email security.



“Australian users are challenged daily with threats that actually shouldn’t reach their inbox,” he said.



“Traditional SEGs [secure email gateways] now struggle to routinely stop credential phishing and fraud.



“This is why Microsoft have taken the unprecedented step of endorsing Abnormal Security – we deliver safer and greater consumption of O365 [Office 365].

“It is also why Gartner predicts that SEG use will decline while platforms like O365 and Google will be bolstered instead with an API- [application programming interface] based approach,” he added.



Paul Lim, regional director of A/NZ at Netpoleon, echoed Bentley’s comments, noting that, “secure email gateways and built-in security within Microsoft and Google struggle to block socially-engineered attacks that pass reputation checks, have no links or attachments and appear to come from trusted sources”.



“Only Abnormal precisely blocks all socially-engineered and unwanted emails—both internal and external—and detects and remediates compromised accounts,” he added.

In November last year, cyber security asset management vendor Axonius moved to ramp up its channel play in Australia and New Zealand, inking a new distribution agreement with Netpoleon in the local market.

Under the deal, the Singapore-headquartered value-added distributor is providing its partner network in A/NZ with access to the Axonius platform, which is designed to deliver an ‘always up-to-date' asset inventory, uncover gaps in coverage, eliminate security holes and strengthen security posture.

In May 2021, Netpoleon bolstered its expansion into New Zealand with the appointment of former Detego Digital Forensics Asia business manager Jeremy Chua as its regional manager in the country.

