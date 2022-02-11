Meet the WIICTA winner: Sharyn Catt of Virtual Blue

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Sharyn Catt (Virtual Blue) wins WIICTA Entrepreneur Award in 2021 Credit: Reseller News

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Entrepreneur award in 2021, Sharyn Catt has adopted an outside-of-the-box approach to robotic process automation (RPA) adoption, founding Virtual Blue to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities from the outset to drive digital transformation agendas.

Under the entrepreneurial direction of Sharyn, Virtual Blue combines deep technical proficiency with strong business acumen, serving customers across intelligent automation, design thinking and change management.

How did you get your break into the IT industry and progress to where you are now?

After working in the banking industry in continuous improvement, a former colleague asked me to join an RPA start-up as an employee. After two years, we decided we would branch out and start our own business together.

I had watched my husband successfully grow and exit an IT company and that motivated me to compete with him. Going forward, we are keen on branching out into other technology stacks to bring further value to our customers.

Who or what has influenced you professionally?

My biggest inspiration has come from seeing all those New Zealand IT entrepreneurs that have taken big risks and grown great businesses for the benefit of the country.

What are your professional ambitions?

To further grow the business and provide more leadership opportunities for my team. I’ve got such a great team, and I really want to support them and their own growth.

