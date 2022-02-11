Kyndryl eyes multi-cloud market with Pure Storage alliance

The deal expands upon already integrated solutions and increases the company’s existing Pure skills and capabilities.

Stephen Leonard (Kyndryl) Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl and Pure Storage have struck a new global alliance that sees the IBM managed infrastructure services spin-off become a key delivery partner for the all-flash data storage solutions vendor.

The deal expands upon already integrated solutions in the Kyndryl camp and increases the company’s existing Pure Storage skills and capabilities to drive transformative business outcomes for customer organisations.

It is hoped that, together, Pure and Kyndryl will jointly deliver optimised solutions that address the challenges enterprises face in relation to application and infrastructure modernisation, automation, multi-cloud management, containerisation and more.

The new and enhanced joint offerings made possible by the alliance can be delivered as-a-service and charged on a consumption basis, the companies noted.

“Our alliance with Pure Storage can help customers identify and take advantage of new ways to manage, secure and analyse their mission-critical multi-cloud business data,” said Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl’s global alliances and partnerships leader.

“We look forward to working with Pure to deliver advanced capabilities that customers can use to modernise and transform their businesses," he added.

The move follows recent partnerships between Kyndryl and the likes of Microsoft and VMware, just two of what will likely be many key strategic cloud partnerships struck by the company following its spin-off from the IBM mothership – a move that is allowing it to broaden its scope in terms of which vendors it chooses to partner with.

For its part, Kyndryl is, in its own words, attempting to “advance a strategy that combines deep technical expertise, global industry knowledge and best-in-class technologies from partners to deliver comprehensive and differentiated offerings to customers”.

It is claimed that the Pure Storage partnership will work to augment and support Kyndryl’s approach by providing advanced storage and data management solutions grounded in the vendor’s ethos of simplicity, reliability, agility and innovation.

“We’ve fostered a true collaboration with Kyndryl that will address our shared customers' business challenges and drive the transformation and modernisation they are undertaking,” said Wendy Stusrud, Pure Storage vice president of global partner sales.

“Our strategic relationship will provide market leading solutions that enable customers to maximise their data assets across their organisations with confidence,” she added.