Tradewinds adds Lumen to A/NZ portfolio

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage) Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has added Lumen Technologies to its Australia and New Zealand portfolio, offering network, infrastructure and applications solutions to its local partners.



Lumen Technologies was previously named CenturyLink but changed to its current branding in September 2020 to distance itself from its telecommunications and networking heritage.

The business focuses on the integration of network assets, cloud connectivity, security solutions and voice and collaboration tools into one platform.

Offered solutions by the vendor include adaptive networking, connected security, edge computing and hybrid cloud.

ARN understands Tradewinds’ parent company, Telarus, had an existing agreement with Lumen but it did not cover the A/NZ region up until now.

According to Tradewinds, the agreement was expanded through Agent Alliance, an industry consortium of technology businesses in the US.

“The Agent Alliance is dedicated to fostering the best business outcomes and business practices nationwide for the channel ecosystem. We are thrilled about this expansion and welcome Lumen Technologies to our portfolio,” said Tradewinds A/NZ regional VP and Agent Alliance member Tony Heywood.

“We know our partners will enjoy being able to offer their advanced application delivery architecture to their customers.”

This is the latest instance of Telarus expanding an agreement to cover the local region, coming months after it upgraded its US distribution partnership with cyber security vendor eSentire to include Asia Pacific in October 2021.