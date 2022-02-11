Chorus seals major network contractor agreements

UCG says the new contract increases the scope of its infrastructure building role.

Credit: Chorus

Chorus has signed new agreements to build, maintain and connect users to its copper and fibre networks, effective from April.

The agreements are with existing service providers, Downer and Universal Communications Group (UCG), while Ventia, previously operating as Broadspectrum and Visionstream, remains responsible for the completion of the Ultra-Fast Fibre Fibre (UFB) rollout to around 40,000 premises.

Ventia will also complete the West Coast and Southland fibre network extensions and other projects.

Chorus GM customer and network operations Andrew Carroll said the agreements provided a platform for the ongoing simplification of Chorus’ business as it transitions from building the fibre network and connecting customers, to operating and maintaining essential broadband infrastructure.

The Downer contract is for three years for all services. UCG’s contract is for seven years for all services in Auckland, Northland and the Waikato, and three years for fibre connect elsewhere.

“The consolidation of areas and activity under the new agreements is intended to ensure our service company partners can operate sustainably while also enhancing the experience for customers as they connect to the network or have faults repaired,” Carroll said.

Credit: Supplied Andrew Carroll (Chorus)

UCG said as a result of the win, it had been elevated to become a leading service delivery partner to Chorus.

The contract will see UCG increasing its scope to include the provision of all network and infrastructure build services, as well as the maintenance of copper and fibre infrastructure, including exchanges. It also includes copper and fibre provisioning to Chorus’ residential, commercial, and business customers.

“We are delighted that Chorus has chosen UCG as a long-term partner and we look forward to working with them to ensure their customers continue to receive the exceptional service that New Zealand is accustomed to,” UCG’s executive chairman Rafael Luna said. said.

Chorus said it continues to see strong demand for fibre in its UFB areas. More than two-thirds of customers have connected to fibre in areas where it is available.

“With the large Ultra-Fast Broadband build programmes coming to an end, and new fibre installation volumes expected to slow, we worked closely with our service companies to create a framework that appropriately balances customer experience, cost and industry sustainability," Carroll said.

The new agreements incorporate the worker welfare requirements of Chorus’ supplier code of practice introduced after a contractor abuse scandal in 2017.

