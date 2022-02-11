SAP hunts for new NZ boss as Phil Cameron ascends to regional role

The recruitment process for Cameron’s successor as managing director for SAP New Zealand is underway.

Phil Cameron (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP New Zealand is on the hunt for a new managing director, with Phil Cameron, who has held the role since 2018, being appointed as chief operating officer (COO) for the software vendor across Australia and New Zealand.



In his new role, Cameron succeeds outgoing A/NZ COO Pete Andrew, who has been appointed to a newly created role as head of industries, SAP Australia and New Zealand.



“My focus as COO Australia and New Zealand will be on continuing to drive business momentum and streamline how we operate, to better serve current, new and prospective customers,” Cameron said. “I’m thrilled for what 2022 will bring and look forward to delivering more incredible results.”



During his time as managing director for SAP in New Zealand, Cameron has been integral to building the vendor’s business and customer operations in the country.

In his new role as COO, Cameron will aim to deliver on ambitious growth strategies for Australia and New Zealand, as well as work to drive the success and advocacy of customers through effective sponsorship and partnership.



“Under Phil’s leadership, SAP New Zealand has achieved phenomenal growth, capped off with an outstanding 2021 performance,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“Phil has not only shown a track record of delivering customer outcomes but also demonstrated exceptional leadership across our people strategy, qualities he will bring to the role of COO.

“His focus on process will stand us in good stead as we work to achieving our targets and bold ambitions for the year ahead,” he added.

The move comes after more than three-and-a-half years as the vendor’s NZ managing director, a role Cameron stepped into after joining SAP Australia for the second time in 2015 to assume responsibility for the vendor's relationship with the New South Wales government.



Cameron replaced the long-serving Graeme Riley, former SAP NZ managing director, when he took up the reins locally, moving from Sydney to Auckland in the process.

Cameron has a long history of working with and alongside SAP. Before rejoining SAP Australia in 2015, he held senior leadership positions in the technology industry in both New Zealand and Australia, including as CEO of SAP partner Innogence, which was sold to NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2012.

Cameron has also held the roles of senior manager for Deloitte in New Zealand and client partner for SAP in Queensland, Australia.



Meanwhile, as SAP’s new head of industries in A/NZ, Andrew has been tasked with delivering closer collaboration across SAP’s different lines of business, as well as its industry and its RISE teams to help simplify customers’ move to the cloud.

SAP launched its RISE business transformation-as-a-service package offering in early 2021.



Credit: SAP Pete Andrew (SAP)

In his new role, Andrew will focus teams across the business and its partner ecosystem to ensure customers are able to deliver continuous innovation throughout each stage of their business transformation journey.



Joining SAP in 2005, Andrew is a veteran of the vendor, and has held numerous roles across both consulting and product lines within the business.

Since becoming A/NZ COO in 2017, Andrew has been focused on driving the operations behind the cloud transformation of the vendor's trans-Tasman business, building strong relationships with customers and partners and driving key pillars of SAP’s people strategy.



“Pete’s experience and achievements as COO and his passion for customer outcomes and experience with our partner ecosystem makes him the ideal leader to take on this new role as head of industries,” said Bueno. “As we continue our focus on cloud, through our RISE with SAP solution, Pete’s experience will be critical to us achieving the growth targets we have set ourselves.”



It is anticipated that both appointments will help to broaden and strengthen SAP’s leadership team across Australia and New Zealand and provide increased value and experience to customers.



Cameron will continue to be based in Auckland, while Andrew remains in Sydney, the company said.