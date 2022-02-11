Callander tapped to lead merged 2degrees and Orcon business

Merged company will retain the 2degrees brand, which has stronger recognition in the market

Mark Callander (Vocus NZ) Credit: Supplied

Mark Callander is poised to lead a combined 2degrees and Orcon Group business if the proposed merger wins regulatory and other approvals.

The merged company will trade 2degrees, which has more than 1.5 million customers and is known more widely than Orcon.

“2degrees has built a fantastic brand, one that really speaks to New Zealanders and represents choice, world-class customer service and Kiwi innovation,” said Callander, currently CEO of Orcon's owner Vocus NZ.

Australia-based Vocus conditionally bought 2degrees for $1.7 billion in December.

Callander brings two decades of industry expertise to the CEO role and will draw on his significant business integration experience. He had successfully integrated several businesses including Vocus NZ, Woosh, Stuff Fibre and power company Switch Utilities into the group.

He had also developed some of the leading challenger brands in the local market, including Slingshot and Orcon, and driven growth across all market segments.

The merger would create a "genuine third force" in the New Zealand telecommunications market, Callander said.

“Pending regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other conditions, the integration and growth of the companies for the post completion period will be focused on continued innovation and service excellence.”

2degrees CEO Mark Aue, who has led the company for almost four years, will remain with the business until completion of the transaction and play an active role in planning the integration of the two telcos.

Aue had driven accelerated growth at 2degrees and been instrumental in transforming its world class network, with 5G due to go live across major city centres this quarter.

“Mark Aue has done a great job building the 2degrees business over the last few years," Callander said. "The strong growth momentum and the world class network that has been built has positioned the business for long term success. Mark has driven a real challenger culture and a commitment to building a purpose-driven business, which I'm honoured and excited to take forward.”

Aue said he was incredibly proud of what had been achieved over the past four years at 2degrees.

"2degrees is a purpose-driven organisation and our people are passionate about delivering quality products, service, and support to Kiwis," he said. "2degrees has completely changed the New Zealand industry since launching in 2009 and I am certain will continue to do so.”

Until the transaction completes, all brands remain in market and it continues to be business as usual.