Back in the black, Finzsoft buyout pays a dividend for credit union owners

Restructuring, cost cutting and increased revenue all contribute to an apparent turnaround.

Helen Hatchard (Finzsoft) Credit: Supplied

Banking platform developer Finzsoft has returned to profit after being bought by two of its customers in 2020 and delisted from the NZX.

First Credit Union and Police Credit Union each now own 48.8 per cent of Auckland-based Finzsoft after the company found itself in trading difficulties. However, the unusual investment may be beginning to pay off.

Accounts published by First Credit Union show Finzsoft increased its revenue from $10.4 million in 2020 to $11.1 million in 2021. The company also moved into the black, reporting a $1.3 million surplus after a $2.1 million deficit in 2020.

First Credit Union's annual report said having a robust, safe core banking platform was crucial.

"A few years ago we changed our core banking system to Finzsoft’s Sovereign platform," the report explained. "Sovereign allows First Credit Union the flexibility required to provide our members with the unique set of products and services our members have become accustomed to and gives us a platform for further enhancements."

The investment in Finzsoft was, therefore, in the best interest of members and the credit union's future.

Police Credit Union said the investment was seen as a strategic purchase, "ensuring our continued partnership with the firm that supplied our banking software".

Police Credit Union's former chief executive Helen Hatchard, now chief executive of Finzsoft, declined to comment on the company's progress saying as Finzsoft was now privately owned, she didn't think there was any public interest.

Police Credit Union's report, however, said Hatchard had turned the company around quickly by restructuring and cutting unnecessary expenditure.

"Whilst the board initially saw this as a strategic investment, it now views the purchase of Finzsoft as a financial investment as well," the report said.

Customers buying their software vendors is very unusual, but there is a local precedent. Christchurch-based Jade Software first received investment from the UK-based customer Skipton Building Society in 2005 after trading difficulties of its own and became wholly-owned in 2017.