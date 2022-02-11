Deal reached: radio spectrum to be allocated to Māori

A permanent Māori spectrum entity will manage policy with the government and advocate for Māori interests.

David Clark (minister of digital economy and communications) Credit: Supplied

An agreement recognising Māori interests in radio spectrum has been inked today at Parliament.

Designed in partnership with the Māori Spectrum Working Group, the government is describing the deal as an opportunity to build Māori capability in spectrum-related industries and to see Māori participating more prominently in the sector.

“I’m excited we have reached this enduring agreement as it recognises the critical role Māori are able to bring to the telecommunications sector,” minister for the digital economy and communications David Clark said.

Under the agreement, 20 per cent of commercial spectrum will go to Māori, a permanent Māori spectrum entity will be established and $75 million of funding will go towards development.

$57 million of capital and operational funding is allocated to help the new entity use spectrum to build businesses and a further $17.8 million will be transferred from the Māori digital technology fund.

However, the deal does not yet settle Māori Treaty claims on the spectrum resource.



“Supported by funding and long-term access to spectrum, the Māori spectrum entity will work with the government on spectrum policy decisions whilst advocating for Māori interests in radio spectrum," Clark said. "This includes digital enterprise and jobs, healthcare, rural economy and connectivity, education, broadcasting, and revitalisation of te reo Māori.”

The agreement signed today includes an ongoing allocation of national spectrum and a role for Māori in spectrum policy making.

$5.8 million was allocated in last year's Budget to respond to Māori interests in spectrum that were being considered by government as it prepared to allocate spectrum for the fifth-generation (5G) of mobile broadband.

"The initiative provides funding for a Māori-led work programme for ongoing discussions between Treaty partners about an enduring resolution of Māori interests in radio spectrum, supporting a step-change in Māori participation in the digital economy and enabling the Crown to move forward with commercial allocation of spectrum for 5G," the Budget said.

Minister for Māori development Willie Jackson said the announcement was an opportunity not just for Māori but for Aotearoa.



“This is a great stepping-stone for Māori and the Crown to reach an enduring agreement which recognises Māori interests in this kaupapa," he said. "I am delighted we are moving forward on this, and with an inclusive approach, to create greater opportunity for all New Zealanders."

The Māori Spectrum Working Group was established by Māori in 2019 to lead work with the government. In 2020 a short-term allocation of spectrum for 5G services was made to Māori, which acted as a stepping-stone to reach the enduring agreement announced today.

The full agreement and more information about the process used to develop it will be posted on MBIE’s website "in due course".