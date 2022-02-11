Fusion5 buys long-standing Adelaide partner Empyreal Solutions

Now backed by private equity, Fusion5 makes a move into the Citrix solutions market.

Rebecca Tohill (Fusion5) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Fusion5 has bought Adelaide specialist consulting organisation Empyreal Solutions.

Empyreal delivers consulting services, deployment and troubleshooting related to Microsoft and Citrix technologies. The small but successful consultancy was founded in 2013 by Mark Montgomery, with co-director Daniel Marsh joining in 2016.

Empyreal has partnered closely with Fusion5 from the start, supporting customers of all sizes throughout Australia and New Zealand.

"We’ve had a close relationship with them for almost a decade, and over that time, they’ve worked seamlessly with us to support our customers while managing over 70 of their own clients," said Kris Jackson, general manager of managed services for Fusion5 Australia.



While Empyreal only has a small team, it was a recognised provider of Microsoft 365, Azure and Citrix technologies and has significant experience across sectors including private, government, defence and education. The company's staff also hold Australian government security clearances administered by the Department of Defence.

"Like us, Empyreal is a Microsoft gold partner, so there are numerous existing synergies, and shared competencies and experience to leverage," Jackson said.

"They’re also a gold Citrix solution partner with a raft of certifications. So, bringing them into the Fusion5 family extends our capabilities, competencies, and capacity, and opens up the world of Citrix solutions to our customers and us."

Mark Montgomery, co-director and founder of Empyreal, said the long-standing relationship between the companies made the deal a natural step, aligning Empyreal's culture and capabilities with Fusion5's.

"They are a well-respected and trusted name in the technology industry," he said. "We are confident their expertise, innovations, and experience across a wide range of industry-leading solutions will be of considerable value to our customers.”

Daniel Marsh, Empyreal co-director, said the opportunity to take Empyreal's Citrix practice and grow it, alongside its Microsoft capabilities, both nationally and internationally under the Fusion5 banner was exciting.

Last February, Wellington-based private equity outfit Waterman Private Capital bought a 55 per cent controlling stake in Fusion5.

"Waterman’s investment in Fusion5 strengthens our position in the market, and enables us to grow more quickly, take advantage of high growth opportunities, and provide an even more comprehensive range of solutions and services to our customers," Fusion5 chief executive Rebecca Tohill said at the time.

With Waterman on board, Fusion5 would continue to grow both organically and through acquisition, Tohill said.

In 2020, Fusion5 acquired Auckland-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull. It then added Topaz Solutions, a specialist in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, in 2021.

Fusion5 is now at $125 million turnover business with 550 staff.

