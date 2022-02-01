Examining Westcon-Comstor NZ’s year ahead

Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: IDG

Supply chain challenges, the ongoing remote work trend and a reinvigorated focus on services are just some of the forces set to shape Westcon-Comstor New Zealand’s year ahead, as the company eyes new opportunities in a disrupted market.



Usually, a new year offers an opportunity to start fresh, free from the concerns of the previous year. However, with 2022 firmly shackled to the pandemic that has upturned the business landscape for at least the past two years, a fresh start is hard to come by.



Regardless, Westcon-Comstor New Zealand managing director Dave Rosenberg is viewing 2022 as a chance to make the most of the emerging and ongoing opportunities thrown up by the disruptions caused by COVID-19.



That’s not to say that he and the team at the local arm of the global distributor haven’t had their fair share of challenges.

“The biggest disruption has been the supply chain, which we are navigating through by increasing inventory holdings, investment in systems and processes modifications to provide up-to-date information as best we can,” Rosenberg told Reseller News.

“ETAs [estimated times of arrival] change on an hourly basis, which has been a challenge for those managing projects; up-to-date information is critical,” he added.



But with every challenge comes opportunity, as the old maxim states, and Westcon-Comstor is eyeing up a year full of promise.

Rosenberg is optimistic, hoping to continue to build on the success and investments the company has seen over the past few years to enable its partners and add value to vendors.



For example, last year the company launched a global business unit called Next Generation Solutions (NGS) into the local market. Led by one of the company’s senior technology specialists, Westcon has been building out the business unit, focusing on emerging technologies and new segments in the technology sector.

“This has been an area we have focused on dating back to when the business was set in the ‘90s,” Rosenberg said. “Some of the new technologies are assisted reality, artificial intelligence and containerisation, with security and cloud the big focus segments for this initiative.”



Westcon is currently also in the midst of focusing on new initiatives with managed service providers (MSPs), including services and a flexible finance offering to support the investment of infrastructure.

And while businesses continue to see their employees work from home, new opportunities remain present and ready for the taking, from Rosenberg’s perspective.

“The continuation of working from home [and] flexible work environments have created new business opportunities and a need for IT investment to ensure staff are enabled to do their work from anywhere,” he said. “We have seen an increase in automation, AI [artificial intelligence] and the need for better e-commerce drive a high demand for innovative solutions.”



At the same time, Rosenberg and team have seen the partner ecosystem in New Zealand continue to evolve over the past few years, with more consolidation, a trend that is expected to continue due to market conditions and differences in the way customers wish to purchase today.

But this doesn’t mean that Westcon’s partner ecosystem has been in flux.

“Our partner base is stable, and we are investing in assisting our vendors to achieve their goals,” Rosenberg said.



Although sales within Westcon Group's New Zealand business fell from $152 million to $134.4 million, or 11.6 per cent, in the year to 28 February 2021, Rosenberg suggests the company has done “extremely well,” in the past 12 months, given the market challenges over that time.



“Our long-standing investment in cloud has started to accelerate as more traditional vendors enter this space and the public cloud vendors require more support from the channel,” he said. “Our technical expertise has resonated well with channel partners due to the current skills shortage with our borders being closed for much if the last 24 months.”



Rosenberg concedes that the challenges he and others in the local tech game have weathered over the past two years are likely to continue. However, there is optimism behind the caution, with new opportunities expected to emerge, despite the headwinds.



“There is positivity in the coming year, but I believe there will be challenges around supply chain which will continue,” Rosenberg said. “The long-term pressure from COVID-19 disruptions will also start to impact the market, in particular the smaller businesses.

“In addition, the skills shortage will continue throughout year and have an impact securing resources. There are opportunities for businesses to refocus and people to requalify, however, this will take time,” he added.