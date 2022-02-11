Aotearoa on show as nominations open for Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) program in New Zealand will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

Nominations are now open for the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, setting the industry benchmark for female excellence as gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) takes centre stage in Aotearoa.



From early-stage graduates to experienced industry leaders -- and everyone in-between -- WIICTA recognises inspiring examples of female creativity and ingenuity in equal measure, spanning all job functions and disciplines from the North Island to the South Island. This is in addition to pioneering organisations and individuals who have gone beyond surface-level commitments through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals.

Nominations are now open and will run for four weeks until Friday 25 February. Nominations can be submitted by an individual, an employee, employer or business partner. Note only New Zealand-based individuals are eligible, with finalists and winners selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

“At Reseller News, we are proud and privileged to celebrate such a talented group of female front runners in New Zealand,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. “This is a market committed to gender D&I and continually raising the bar in helping showcase the achievements of such an inspiring and expanding community of women in the local channel.

“There are more gems to find in New Zealand with this recognition not only carrying personal significance for the individuals nominated, but also meaning a great deal to their leaders, mentors, colleagues and family.

“We said it before and we’ll say it again, behind anyone's success is a village of enablers and cheerleaders. May the continued success of WIICTA inspire other women in our community to amplify their narrative and showcase their achievements.”

Reseller News has celebrated gender D&I and recognised female excellence across the Kiwi channel since first launching WIICTA in 2016, providing a platform to showcase influential figures across the local industry.

The awards program reached record-breaking levels in 2021 with 101 finalists (96 individuals and five companies) making the shortlist from a pool of 53 organisations and more than 140 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

This culminated in more than 310 attendees -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender D&I awards program -- coming together under the Reseller News roof to set new levels of female achievement and accomplishment.

Since launching six years ago, the collective aim of WIICTA remains unchanged -- to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program as possible, aligned to the unified goal of providing a platform upon which aspiring female talent can shine across New Zealand.

“The WIICTA program in New Zealand is heavily linked to our State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel research, helping address some of the key issues raised during our report,” Yumul added.

“Our aim is to promote gender equality that brings about career advancement; encourage businesses to cultivate inspirational culture and values that attract and retain female talent; and build confidence amongst female colleagues and peers in amplifying their success stories and connecting with their industry network.”

Set for Wednesday 11 May, the winners will be announced at an in-person celebration lunch at Cordis Hotel in Auckland. IDG applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information -- click here.

Reseller News WIICTA categories in 2022:

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

TECHNICAL

This award recognises excellence in the form of technical and engineering expertise, honouring deep domain knowledge in relation to technology products, solutions and services. This candidate has provided business value through specialised skills and competence, spanning technical, pre-sales and support roles.

ENTREPRENEUR

This award recognises an enterprising candidate with a risk-taking mentality, honouring excellence in launching new ventures, products or services. This individual has a proven background in building innovation from the ground up, evident through converting market-leading ideas into viable business offerings.

GRADUATE

This award recognises a standout graduate candidate who has leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry. Open to all roles and responsibilities, this individual has made an immediate and positive impact on the business through providing a fresh perspective and high levels of professionalism. Note: This award is open to candidates involved in a graduate program between 2019-2022.

RISING STAR

This award recognises a standout candidate rising through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity. Note: This award is open to candidates with 10 years or less experience within the ICT industry.

SHINING STAR

This award recognises an established candidate with a strong record of achievement, acknowledging excellence in spearheading company initiatives and driving strategic change. This individual is a consistent high performer who regularly achieves standout business results and continues to assume increased levels of seniority within the organisation. Note: This award is open to candidates with between 11-20 years’ experience within the ICT industry.

ACHIEVEMENT

This award recognises a standout candidate who has delivered an unrivalled contribution to the ICT industry, evident through outstanding professional and personal achievements. This individual has earned a reputation as an esteemed thought leader following a distinguished career as both a business leader and role model for aspiring executives. Note: This award is open to candidates with 21 years or more experience within the ICT industry.

D&I CHAMPION – Company

This award recognises the standout company in driving diversity and inclusion (D&I) across all aspects of the business, spanning employees, customers and key stakeholders. This organisation has gone beyond a surface-level commitment through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals, evident through targeted initiatives, strong leadership and clearly defined deliverables. Note: This award is open to all aspects of diversity and inclusion (gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation etc).

D&I CHAMPION – Individual

This award recognises an influential individual who actively drives diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives through mentoring and thought leadership across the ICT industry. This candidate acts as a role model for aspiring executives, cultivating diverse teams to drive change both internally and externally. Note: This award is open to all aspects of diversity and inclusion (gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation etc).

