Bluechip Infotech signs up Claroty for A/NZ

Munsoor Khan (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Ian Sharp

Industrial cyber security vendor Claroty has signed Bluechip Infotech as a distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in New York, Claroty specialises in offering cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare and enterprise environments, with a particular focus on utilities, mining and manufacturing sectors.

“The very real threat to industrial assets is well known and the recent amendments to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act shows how seriously the Australian Government is taking this,” said Munsoor Khan, executive director at Bluechip Infotech.

“The Claroty Platform’s full range of industrial cyber security controls means we can now offer our partners market-leading IT and OT [operational technology] security solutions. We’ll be using our engineering services to assist key partners to integrate Claroty into their existing SOC [security operations centre] workflows to present a unified view of a customer’s threat landscape.”

The deal comes just a month after the Sydney-based Bluechip Infotech made substantial inroads into the New Zealand market by inking a deal to acquire 60 per cent of Auckland-based IT distributor Soft Solutions.



Ownership of the remaining 40 per cent of Soft Solutions remains with the company’s existing owner and managing director, Chris Fitzgerald.

Claroty, meanwhile, has been steadily growing its presence regionally over the past two years. In 2020, it expanded its existing relationship with Deloitte across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.



At the time, this was the first partnership with a systems integrator (SI) that Claroty had engaged in.



Then last year, Claroty introduced a three-tier partner program named the Claroty Focus Partner Program.

This offered an upgraded partner portal for streamlined, unlimited access to technical and business tools, training, deal registration, collateral and guides, market development funds (MDF) and other key resources.

It also featured new partner levels -- Authorised, Visionary and Elite -- with certifications for Visionary and Elite, to help members in these tiers develop strong industrial cybersecurity pre- and post-sales teams, increase profitability and improve customer lifetime value.