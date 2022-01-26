Tech sector delivers a quarter of Kiwi M&A deals in a bumper 2021

The tech sector delivered three $1B-plus deals helping the market grow by a factor of four.

James Hawes (Simpson Grierson) Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand tech sector starred in the local M&A market during 2021, which saw an overall increase in deal volume of 55 per cent.

A total of 124 deals were inked, compared with 80 in 2020, according to analysis released today by law firm Simpson Grierson. Deal values also soared, with a 397 per cent increase in 2021 to total US$13.8 billion (NZ$20.4billion).

“In spite of the global pandemic, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a flurry of M&A activity, highlighting the trends we identified in October’s Expanding Horizons M&A Report," Simpson Grierson partner James Hawes said.



“New Zealand’s closed borders and other COVID-19 related restrictions didn’t put a damper on offshore investors, and we saw high volumes of deals close in the last few months, continuing the trend of acquisitions in key sectors like technology and health."

Significant inbound tech investment in the fourth quarter included three $1 billion-plus deals: the merger of Orcon and 2degrees by Macquarie Asset Management/Assure Super, the acquisition of Weta Digital by Unity Software and Bentley Systems' buyout of Seequent.

In total, the tech sector delivered 30 deals to achieve 24.2 per cent of the overall number.

Overall offshore deal volume totaled 68 deals, a 55 per cent year on year increase, while domestic deal volume in totaled 56 deals, a 56 per cent increase.

Offshore deal value in 2021 was US$9.4 billion (NZ$13.9 billion) a 399 per cent increase on 2020 while domestic deal value was US$4.5 billion (NZ$6.6 billion) a 392 per cent increase.

“Domestic M&A deal volume was also significantly higher in 2021 than in 2020, with a strong close to the year, including Arvida’s acquisition of Arena Living and Infratil’s roll up of Bay Radiology and Auckland Radiology Group," Hawes said.

“Looking ahead, I don’t believe investor confidence will be impacted by uncertainties resulting from COVID-19. Whilst there are numerous other potential headwinds, New Zealand continues to have strong investment fundamentals and will continue to be seen globally as an attractive investment destination.”