Cisco’s Angela Coronica named Google Cloud’s A/NZ channel lead

Steps into the role vacated by Rhody Hill (formerly Burton) late last year.

Angela Coronica (Google Cloud) Credit: IDG

Former Cisco global virtual sales specialist director Angela Coronica has taken on the role of Google Cloud’s head of partnerships and alliances in Australia and New Zealand.



The move sees Coronica step into the vacancy left by the vendor’s former head of cloud partnerships and alliances, Rhody Hill (formerly Burton), who departed the company late last year, taking up the position of senior director of partner sales in Asia Pacific and Japan at HashiCorp.



In her new role, Coronica is responsible for continuing to build Google Cloud’s local channel ecosystem, overseeing and deepening key partner relationships. She is based in Google Cloud’s Sydney office, working closely with the vendor’s teams based in New Zealand.



Coronica, who is an ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) winner, comes to the role with over two decades of experience in IT specialist management, sales and marketing, joining Google Cloud after more than 16 years in various leadership roles at Cisco alone.

In her most recent role at Cisco, she led the Global Business Development Response Specialist team, helping to deliver transformational outcomes for both customers and partners.

She has also held senior management roles at distributors Dicker Data and Westcon-Comstor, along with other technology industry players.



“I am excited and proud to return to the Australia and New Zealand partner landscape to lead the Google Cloud channel. I am buoyed to accelerate cloud transformation via our Partner Advantage Network,” Coronica said in a post on social media. “Thank you to the team at Google Cloud for making me feel so welcome.”



As previously reported, Google Cloud began hunting for someone to head up its A/NZ channel business late last year, amid Hill’s departure from the vendor, which she joined in early 2018.



“Today is my last day at Google Cloud. What a phenomenal ride it has been,” Hill, a fellow WIICTA winner, said in a social media update on 5 November, 2021. “I’m so proud of my incredible team, the amazing partner community we have built, the number of customers we have helped innovate with Google Cloud technology and, most of all, what I have learned.



“I feel very grateful for the past four years where I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many talented people and can’t wait to see Google Cloud continue on this hyper growth trajectory we started,” she added, thanking her former employer and its partner network for their support over the years.