Kordia contracts another decade of satellite service from Optus

Kordia's service will move the Optus D1 satellite to the new Optus 11 after it launches in 2024.

Dean Brain (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

State-owned broadcast and network infrastructure company Kordia has renewed its satellite agreement with Optus for another decade.

The deal extends Freeview satellite broadcasting in New Zealand thanks to what Kordia described as the "collective ongoing commitment and investment from leading New Zealand broadcasters in the future of free-to-air".

Kordia’s current broadcast customers will continue to transmit their channels over satellite on Freeview. These include TVNZ, Discovery New Zealand, Māori Television, RNZ, Parliament TV, Prime, Firstlight and the Hope Channel.

“We’re delighted to be able to secure another ten years of DTH broadcasting services via the Optus satellite,” said Dean Brain, head of media at Kordia. “Our DTH broadcast coverage is available for close to 100 per cent of the country, making it one of the most accessible forms of media for many New Zealanders."

Leon Mead, the acting general manager for Freeview, said the deal was an outstanding result for viewers and for public broadcasting.

“This is great news for all Kiwis," he said. "Satellite transmission allows us to reach the entire range of diverse communities throughout Aotearoa, which is incredibly important for Freeview since it’s our core belief that everyone should have easy access to subscription-free TV."

Satellite broadcasts accessed through Freeview remain "as-is" in standard definition. However, Freeview also offer high definition via digital terrestrial transmission. This is accessible for 86 per cent of New Zealanders through UHF aerials.

Kordia will initially use the Optus D1 satellite, but move to the new software defined Optus 11 after it launches in 2024.

“Telecom markets don’t stand still and the ability to re-configure payloads in-orbit is a game-changer. It allows us to adapt to shifting business landscapes and tailor the delivery of services and capacity through dynamic beam-forming technologies,” Ben White, Optus managing director for wholesale satellite and strategy, said in 2020.