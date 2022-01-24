Fastly taps Trustwave’s Alan Chan to tackle A/NZ channel

Chan is responsible for further developing the Fastly channel in line with the company’s growth strategies across Australia and New Zealand.

US-based edge cloud network provider Fastly has named Alan Chan, former strategic account director at Singtel cyber security subsidiary Trustwave, as its first head of channel partnership for Australia and New Zealand.



Based in Sydney, Chan is responsible for further developing the Fastly channel in line with the company’s growth strategies across Australia and New Zealand.



At the same time, he is responsible for growing relationships between Fastly and its network alliance partners, managed service providers and systems integrators to help them sell, deploy and service Fastly’s global edge cloud network.



Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Fastly provides an edge cloud platform designed to help developers run, secure and deliver websites and applications.

“We are delighted that Alan has joined Fastly as our first ever head of channel and partnership for Australia and New Zealand,” said Derek Rast, Fastly’s area vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

“His skillset and experience of working with leading cyber security vendors and their large multinationals customers will be invaluable as we drive our channel growth and continue to enable Australian and New Zealand businesses to secure digital experiences across a range of vertical markets.

“In addition, Alan’s market knowledge of working with organisations of all sizes within Australia’s cyber security industry will be a compelling asset as we continue to scale strategic partnerships and both develop and augment our channel programs in the years ahead,” he added.

Chan comes to Fastly with more than two decades’ worth of experience working in the enterprise IT and cyber security industry across business development, client account management, sales engineering and technical support.

Prior to Trustwave, Chan was director of business development, security, at Unisys. He has also done time at FireEye, Symantec, Websense, McAfee, Logicalis and Acer.



“It’s exciting to join a fast-growing company with a strong market opportunity that is committed to scaling high quality partnerships to enhance customer experience,” Chan said.



“I’m looking forward to growing Fastly’s partner ecosystem and helping customers take advantage of our global edge cloud network and security solutions, along with complementary partner integrations and services.”

Fastly revealed in late 2019 it had opened up shop in Australia, with internet engineering veteran Mark Nottingham at the helm, holding the role of senior principal engineer.



The edge computing specialist established four points of presence on both Australian coasts and has since worked with Seven West Media, Kogan, Network 10 and the NRL to speed up their content service delivery.

The company initially launched two points of presence in Australia in 2015.