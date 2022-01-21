Schneider Electric eyes Industry 4.0 transformation with Aveva deal

The new distribution deal between the two companies covers Australia and New Zealand.

Damien McDade (Aveva) Credit: Supplied

UK-based industrial software vendor Aveva has chosen energy and automation solutions provider Schneider Electric as its first ‘Aveva Select’ distributor in the Pacific region.



The new distribution deal between the two companies covers Australia and New Zealand, giving Schneider access to the full portfolio of Aveva’s industrial software solutions.



Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Aveva develops software designed to help drive digital transformation for industrial organisations managing complex operational processes. The company claims no fewer than 5,500 partners and 5,700 certified developers.



The Aveva Select program is designed for partners with full access to the vendor's comprehensive software portfolio, aimed at enabling them to help companies accelerate their digital transformation journey.



It is anticipated that the Aveva Select partnership will help Schneider further assist its customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand in optimising engineering, operations and asset performance using a range of technologies, from artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet of things (IoT) and big data to the cloud, as well as hybrid solutions.



“We are trusted business advisors, dedicated to helping our customers evolve their sustainability vision and profitability into the future,” said Mauro DelleMonache, vice president of industry business at Schneider Electric Pacific.



“Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to leverage this partnership to help our customers evolve their digital transformation journeys while meeting sustainability goals.

“Our robust ecosystem of system integrators provides broad coverage across the region and focus verticals that will help us to jointly address our customers’ specific requirements,” he added.



It is hoped that the combined strength of the new partnership will see the two companies enable local organisations on their journey to ‘Industry 4.0’ through digitalisation while meeting their end-to-end digital transformation requirements in a holistic way.



Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, refers to the introduction of 'cyber-physical systems,' in the words of analyst firm Gartner, to industrial infrastructure differentiating this new evolutionary phase from other forms of automation that have gone before.



Schneider and Aveva claim that their joint customers will benefit from proven best practices, finely-honed efficiencies and extensive sector-specific expertise.

Moreover, with Schneider’s ecosystem of delivery and technology partners, the new partnership is expected to help customers expedite their digital transformation.



“Aveva is committed to delivering innovative and state-of-the-art technologies to help organisations embrace digital transformation,” said Damien McDade, Aveva pacific markets vice president.



“The Select distribution agreement with Schneider Electric Pacific supports this overarching goal and empowers customers to advance their digital and sustainability agendas.

“Schneider Electric’s wide reach and deep market knowledge will help Aveva maintain, expand, and scale its leadership position in the industrial automation software space in the Pacific,” he added.

In October last year, Schneider Electric reclaimed Astrid Groves to replace its former channel chief for Australia and New Zealand.

Having previously worked at Schneider in London between 2005 and 2010, Groves took on the title of general manager of IT and edge, which entails leading the vendor's channel ecosystem.

Her appointment came two months after her predecessor, Joseph Vijay, exited the business following three years of channel leadership for the company in the region.

