Baycom offers Re Mago collaboration platform to Kiwi resellers

Marius van Wyk (Baycom Communications) Credit: Supplied

Baycom Communication is partnering with UK-based Re Mago to offer multi-platform collaboration technology for meeting rooms to Kiwi customers and resellers.

Re Mago's Valarea Room product was developed in response to the COVID-19 emergency to give users the feeling of being in the meeting room from wherever they are. It addresses a common hybrid work pain-point by enabling users to join video meetings on any platform including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, Google Meet and more with a single “click to join”.

Once joined, users enjoy the native experience of whichever platform they used to join the meeting from. The platform also allows users to pair their mobile phones to the platform by scanning a QR code displayed on screen.

“With dedicated solutions like Microsoft Teams Room, Zoom Rooms and so on, joining virtual meetings on third party platforms is difficult and lacks the feature rich experience offered by each platform," said Marius van Wyk, head of collaboration at Baycom Communications.

Using each platform's native desktop application ensures users have the best experience the platforms have to offer, he said. The mobile application also provided a layer of simplicity users are used to on their personal mobile devices.

"Online collaboration sessions with peers and colleagues over distance has become a main requirement," van Wyk said. "With Valarea Room, users can join online whiteboarding sessions via a browser or mobile device and participate in the discussion from anywhere and on any device.”

Re Mago CTO Cristiano Fumagalli said the company sought partners with the skill and experience to offer world class collaboration solutions to customers.

"Baycom Communications provides a complete end-to-end solution from consulting services, presales, sales and, most importantly, after sales support, which are key aspects when choosing organisations to join our global network of distribution and reseller partners," he said.

Van Wyk said Valarea Room was a software solution that required hardware components. Baycom had designed and tested hardware that worked effectively with the software and offers these as complete bundles to customers.

It will also offer the Valarea software as a stand-alone product for a customer to enable existing meeting spaces with existing hardware, if supported.

"We have designed a reseller model to provide resellers discounts on the Valarea software solution as well as hardware bundles," he said. "We have existing business partners we work with where we design, install, and support various products and services on their behalf, which is why it made sense for us to become a distribution partner."

Baycom worked with its business partners on opportunities. In the event that there was conflict with Baycom already engaged with an end user, van Wyk said these would be identified and potentially handed over to the reseller involved, if that reseller had proactively offered the Valarea solution to the customer.

"In addition, where Baycom engages with end users, the Valarea solution will be sold at the determined recommended retail price to ensure there are no financial benefit to purchase directly from Baycom instead of a reseller partner," van Wyk said.

Reseller partners, however, could decide to offer end users a discount when selling Valarea in line with their own standard business practices.

In 2020, Baycom also partnered with Nice inContact to offer that company's CXone cloud contact centre system in New Zealand.