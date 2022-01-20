Nutanix promotes Jim Steed to A/NZ leader

Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has promoted Jim Steed as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, effective 1 February.

Steed will be based in Sydney and steps into the role vacated by Lee Thompson in July.

The new A//NZ leader has been with Nutanix for the past two years, previously taking charge of the vendor’s southeast district for state, local government and education business in the US.

Prior to joining Nutanix, Steed spent eight years as a senior leader driving two start-ups, including Apeiron, where he was vice president of global sales. He has also worked at 186 Communications, Oracle and Cisco in sales management roles.



“Jim knows, loves and understands how to win with Nutanix, including how to engage channel partners, and is ideally suited to take on our A/NZ leadership role,” Nutanix vice president for ASEAN, A/NZ and India Neville Vincent said.

“His experience, combined with our A/NZ team’s knowledge of the local market, is a winning combination that will help more organisations in A/NZ realise cloud as an operating model, along with the simplicity and freedom of choice Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud offering enables.”

