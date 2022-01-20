Autodesk acquires Kiwi digital dailies ISV Moxion

Will expand Autodesk's own cloud platform for media and entertainment.

Autodesk has acquired New Zealand technology company Moxion in an effort to boost its own media and entertainment capabilities.

Founded in 2015, the Kiwi company develops a cloud-based platform for digital dailies, which is used by leading filmmakers and entertainment producers in their camerawork. The developer claims the platform enables collaboration between filmmakers and the review of camera footage on-set and remotely.

According to Autodesk, the acquisition of Moxion’s talent and technology will expand Autodesk's own cloud platform for media and entertainment, from post-production into production, bringing new users to Autodesk while helping better integrate processes across the entire content production chain.

"Data protection is paramount at Moxion, ensuring security with features like MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) compliance, multi-factor authentication, visible and invisible forensic watermarking and full digital rights management," Autodesk said.

“As the content demand continues to boom with pressure on creators to do more for less, this acquisition helps us facilitate broader collaboration and communication and drive greater efficiencies in the production process, saving time and money,” said Diana Colella, SVP of media and entertainment at Autodesk.

“Moxion accelerates our vision for production in the cloud, building on our recent acquisition of Tangent Labs.”

Autodesk has not disclosed details of the deal.

“We look forward to combining the efforts of our talented team with the deep resources and wealth of engineering talent at Autodesk to give customers new Moxion features and integrations,” said Hugh Calveley, Moxion CEO.

“Bringing together industry leading on-set and post-production workflows will help unite data and increase collaboration across the production process to improve project efficiency.”

Moxion is the second Kiwi film technology company targeted by Autodesk. Last year, it entered a deal with Weta Digital that saw the latter's proprietary, internally developed visual effects software embedded in Autodesk Maya.