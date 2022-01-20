DXC digs deeper into ServiceNow with dedicated business group

Bill McDermott (ServiceNow) Credit: ServiceNow

Global systems integrator DXC Technology has expanded its partnership with ServiceNow, naming the cloud-based workflow automation platform vendor as the preferred workflow partner for its DXC Platform X offering.



DXC Platform X is, in the words of the integrator, a data-driven intelligent automation platform that “enables customers to accelerate their journey to resilient, self-healing IT across their entire IT estate.”



The platform is designed to empower IT teams to detect and resolve issues quickly, and automatically predict and prevent future problems before they happen.



To deliver its Platform X technology services, DXC Technology has launched the global DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group.



Broadly, the new DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group will scale delivery of ServiceNow consulting, systems integration and managed services, supported by the DXC Platform X offering.



The move comes after a long-running relationship of at least 15 years between ServiceNow and DXC Technology – or rather, the entities that came together to form DXC Technology in 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Enterprise Services business and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).



Today, DXC Technology is a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, helping to ensure that customers like Swiss Federal Railways and AEON can achieve maximum returns on their ServiceNow platform investments.



“With the DXC agile methodology, we were able to deploy ServiceNow’s latest innovations quickly, with the right approach on an effective schedule,” said AEON Integrated Business Service Co. system architecture and technology division general manager Susumu Taniguchi.



“We will continue to expand the scope of our ServiceNow platform by deploying a self-service portal function with support from DXC."



For Mike Salvino, president and CEO of DXC Technology, the new arrangement with the vendor is about modernising and automating customers’ IT estates to achieve a state of ‘silent operations,’ saving time, money and letting customers focus on what’s most important – running their business.

“We manage complex IT estates on DXC Platform X and building on this unique strength with ServiceNow will establish us as a clear market leader in the enterprise service management market,” Salvino said.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott suggested that DXC's global reach, combined with its deep technology expertise, would help customers harness the full value of digital transformation.

“As the platform leader for enterprise workflow automation, we are inspired to team up with DXC,” McDermott said. “We expect this signature partnership to continue expanding in the years ahead.”

In December last year, it was revealed that global systems integrator and consulting firm EY was planning to build a US$1 billion ServiceNow practice by 2025 as part of a new worldwide alliance.



The partnership is expected to see both the consulting giant and the software vendor invest in and develop new offerings aimed at streamlining complex enterprise operations, particularly around the "challenges in finance and tax services"