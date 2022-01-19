SAP APJ channel veteran Ben Corser exits

Ben Corser (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP's long serving channel chief for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Ben Corser, has stepped down from the role after more than a decade.

Corser first took on the Singapore-based role as APJ SVP for channel and partners in April 2010, joining from EMC.

Today SAP's APJ channel consists of more 2,000 partners across all market units and lines of business.

Replacing Corser is Utkarsh Maheshwari, who has taken on the role of SVP and head of partner ecosystem success for APJ. In his new role, he is responsible for managing SAP’s partner business, working with more than 2,000 partners across all market units and lines of business.

Also based in Singapore, Maheshwari previously served as SAP APJ's head of business development, where he was responsible for regional market development strategies and business programs.

In a fourteen-year career with SAP, Maheshwari has held a variety of senior roles, spanning product development and marketing, head of field transformation for APJ and three years as chief of staff to SAP’s SVP human resources for APJ. Before joining SAP, Maheshwari started his career at Infosys.

“In this role, I will be leading co-innovation with SAP partners across APJ to nurture an expert community of developers, investors, and ambassadors of digital transformation, and to help build the ecosystem of the future,” he said.

SAP APJ chief operating officer Cathy Ward said the vendor needed to "closely align and harness the power of our partner business to mutually deliver digital innovation that drives customer success”.

Last September, IDC figures revealed SAP led the way in the 2020 global enterprise applications market as the vendor making the most revenue during last year at US$18.1 billion, yet only made up 7.5 per cent of the total market.