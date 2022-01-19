Salesforce partner Datarati acquired by Canada's OSF Digital

Comes eight months after buying Adept Group in New Zealand.

Will Scully-Power (Datarati) Credit: Datarati

Canadian digital transformation and e-commerce provider OSF Digital has acquired Salesforce partner Datarati for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2009 and boasting 45 employees, Datarati specialises in Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Australia and New Zealand, with customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Under the deal, Datarati will be branded as Datarati, an OSF Digital Company, and transition fully to the OSF Digital brand in the next few week, the latter said.



OSF Digital said it is acquiring Datarati as part of a global strategy to grow and scale locally and regionally across APAC, as well as to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities.

This is OSF Digital’s sixth acquisition in the past nine month and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC.

Last May, the Quebec-headquartered company acquired New Zealand Salesforce and consultancy house Adept Group.

According to OSF Digital, Datarati has customers in retail and consumer goods, communications and media, financial services, insurance and healthcare.

“We’re excited to embark on this next phase of our rapid growth of Salesforce marketing cloud services and expansion of our Salesforce solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia Pacific region,” said Will Scully-Power, founder and CEO of Datarati.

“By coming together with the wider OSF Digital team, we will now have increased capacity and capability to support the demand from our customers to support their digital transformations.”

Scullly-Power will now take on the title of area vice president for OSF Digital, the company indicated.

Meanwhile, OSF Digital CEO Gerard Szatvanyi said the company is now "equipped to continue exponential growth in the fast-growing APAC region and beyond”.

"As part of the company’s mission to be the leading global digital transformation partner to companies worldwide, OSF Digital continues to expand with yet another acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services leader in the APAC region,” he added.

OSF Digital now has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide. In 2020, it launched more than 20 out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands around the world begin selling online fast and overcome pandemic-related challenges.