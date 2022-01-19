NZ's domain name administrator selects Dialpad to power customer service

Brent Carey (Domain Name Commission) Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand Domain Name Commission is deploying Dialpad's communication, collaboration and contact centre platform to power its customer service operations.

The commission, which regulates the .nz domain name space, initially chose San Francisco-based Dialpad because it enabled services to scale up and down to match customer needs. It then realised the platform had many out-of-the-box features that were missing from its previous solution.

These included outbound calling, call routing and real-time transcripts in the same app, said domain name commissioner Brent Carey.

“We also found the analytics and embedded AI [artificial intelligence] from Dialpad help us pinpoint when and why calls are abandoned, measure international versus local calls, and even understand how changes in our voice messaging system affect call routing," Carey said.

"With Dialpad, we are able to identify patterns within our contact centre and make changes to improve the customer experience.”

The commission, which serves over 738,000 domain name owners across the globe, has seen immense growth as an increasing number of businesses move online amid the pandemic. With a growing hybrid-remote staff of its own to service, the commission also needed a flexible cloud-based platform to ensure business continuity and reliable customer service.

“The Domain Name Commission has been critical in keeping businesses up and running throughout the pandemic, so we are glad Dialpad is able to support this important organisation and its customers as they grow,” said Ben Relf, New Zealand country manager at Dialpad.

A US$170M funding round in December will help Dialpad focus on accelerating customer adoption in the region, Relf said.

The funding would power a 50 per cent increase in headcount year-over-year to nearly 1000 employees globally including expanded operations into Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and EMEA, Dialpad's chief financial officer, Mike Kourey announced.

Last August, Dialpad selected Kordia as its local telco partner following an earlier US$100M funding round. Murray Goodman, Kordia's head of product, said multiple Kordia clients have expressed strong interest in the platform.

“With Dialpad, our customers can utilise a single platform designed to provide next-level communications and fill an obvious gap in the service-related industry,” he said. “This is a solution which has market demand right off the bat.”