Duo GM Jo Haanstra heads to PwC

Sektor managing director Andre van Duiven will take responsibility of the Duo business until a replacement is found.

Jo Haanstra, general manager of Sektor subsidiary Duo, has resigned from her role and is set to take up a new position with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) New Zealand.



It is understood that Haanstra, a winner in the 2021 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), will join PwC NZ as a director within the consulting firm’s alliances and consulting team. She will finish up at Duo at the end of January.

"After 17 amazing years with Duo and Duo, a division of Sektor, [the] 28th [of] January officially marks my last day," Haanstra said in a post on social media.



"I have been so blessed to be part of a wonderful company that has shaped my career and want to express my gratitude and thanks for all the support, love and guidance during my time at Duo and Duo, a division of Sektor.



"Being part of Duo’s successes and seeing the company grow into a key market leader in cyber security is something I feel so very proud to have been part of.

"It’s with a very heavy heart having to leave my amazing team; it’s been an absolute pleasure working with you all.



"Not only are you my work colleagues, but truly great friends, and I feel so grateful [for] what we have achieved together and created one of the best team cultures," she added.

Haanstra has held the GM post at Duo since April last year, more than 17 years after joining the company as an account manager and working her way up to become regional sales director.

She ascended to the role after Kendra Ross, co-founder and the former general manager for Duo, moved on to the security distributor's board, reducing her operational involvement in the business.



Ross and Jackie Hatchwell founded Duo in 1995. It was acquired by Sektor in 2019.



According to Sektor managing director Andre van Duiven, a search for candidates to replace Haanstra has already kicked off. Until a replacement has been found, van Duivan himself will take responsibility of the Duo business.

“Jo is a star and we are excited to see her progress to this senior role at PwC,” he said. “We are certainly going to miss her at Duo as she is a hard act to follow.”