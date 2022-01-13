Visual Studio feedback upgrade snubs older versions

New feedback system will increase responsiveness to issues and improve the developer experience, Microsoft says, but some users will need to update their IDEs.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is upgrading the feedback system for its Visual Studio IDE, but the changes mean that users of older versions of the application will no longer be able to submit feedback.

The Send Feedback options in the Help menu and Feedback Center are being upgraded, Redmond said. The new system will make it easier for Microsoft engineering teams to track, organise, and transfer tickets. But in order to continue submitting feedback, Visual Studio users must be on version 16.7 or any LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) service release from after April 2021.

The following Visual Studio versions will no longer support the Send Feedback options, 15.9.0-15.9.34; 16.4.0-16.4.20 and 16.5.0-16.6.X.

Microsoft said in a blog post on December 16 that it was hard to decide not to support certain versions of the IDE, but it was the right decision because of the increase in scalability and productivity that the new system offers. Users can update their IDE by going to docs.microsoft.com.

Microsoft also encourages Visual Studio users to provide feedback via the Developer Community. The vendor also receives feedback via Twitter, YouTube, and the Visual Studio Blog, as well as at conferences and online events.

The most recent major production release of Visual Studio was Visual Studio 2022, unveiled November 8.