Former Forward IT lead Stephen Seckar named ASI CISO

Follows ASI's acquisition of the managed service provider Forward IT in 2019.

Stephen Seckar (ASI Solutions) Credit: ASI Solutions

The founder and former director of Forward IT Stephen Seckar has jumped to its parent company ASI Solutions to lead its security practice.

Taking on the role of chief information security officer (CISO), Seckar will be responsible for ASI's cyber security team across Australia and New Zealand and for driving key security projects for government clients.

His move to ASI comes two years after the company acquired Canberra-based Forward IT in a bid to boost its government play in the nation’s capital.

Since then, founders Seckar and Dom Polegubic have remained within the ASI fold, while co-founder Nick Kattas departed in October after 19 years with the company.

“Stephen has a tremendous track record in building and leading highly technical services teams and customer projects across government," ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said. "We see his appointment as CISO as the natural next step of our growth strategy, following on from our acquisition of Forward IT in late 2019. I’m happy to say that the acquisition of Forward IT is now complete and the business is fully-integrated into ASI Solutions.”

ASI Solutions executive director Justin Lowe added that Seckar's promotion adds "access to additional government business to grow our public sector portfolio along with further managed services growth".

This year has proved momentous for ASI as it began laying the foundations for a launch into Asia following another 12 months of strong financial performance.

ARN and sister publication Channel Asia recently revealed that the Sydney-based business is accelerating plans to expand into Singapore as part of its launchpad into Southeast Asia.