Government grants invigorate tech projects across nine agencies

Twelve projects across nine government agencies have been awarded grants from the digital government partnership innovation fund.

The grants are used to help spur digital and data innovation in the public sector through pilots and prototypes that promise better outcomes for New Zealanders.

A cross-agency panel selected the projects based on their innovative vision, potential to produce positive system outcomes, and their alignment with the strategy for a digital public service and the government data strategy and road map.

The recipients and their grant amounts are:

$507,500: Archives New Zealand and its partners will use artificial intelligence (AI) to crack the problem of a build-up of decades of digital information in agencies so that Mātauranga Māori and other government information will be more accessible.

$564,500: for Archives New Zealand to deliver a business case that scopes a Māori metadata solution for public archives or content held by Archives NZ, informed by iwi and Māori consultation and guided by the needs and practices of Māori.

$855,000: for Callaghan Innovation to deliver customisable and scalable AI tools for iwi groups, unlocking big data within cultural and regulatory contexts to meet iwi aspirations.

$473,240: for the Ministry for the Environment to develop and test an application programming interface (API) to access and label climate data. The API will be open-source, allowing community extensions, and offering a one-stop location, irrespective of where data is stored.

$635,500: for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to make data on the integrated data infrastructure easier to use and understand through the development of a sustainable and enduring community-wide documentation system for administrative data.

$398,000: for the Ministry of Social Development to develop a unified all-of-government carbon emission reporting, budgeting and analytics solution to support the carbon neutral government programme and to build a centralised emissions data system for the public sector.

$245,000: for the Ministry of Social Development to develop a tool, Manaaki Tairāwhiti, to enable frontline staff to efficiently gather accurate data on client needs and barriers to accessing appropriate social sector services with real-time insights to inform decision making on service design and provision.

$299,500: for the Ministry of Transport to develop and test a shareable, scalable tool that allows large-scale collection and analysis of oral submissions as part of public consultation, to improve inclusion and boost engagement.

$293,460: for the Public Service Commission to integrate databases and systems to provide better links between potential candidates for government board roles and information about those roles.

$348,000: for The Treasury to develop systems and processes to bring together cross agency investment and financial data to deliver analysis and reporting below appropriation level.

$442,300: for Toitū Te Whenua - Land Information New Zealand to deliver a proof of concept to better inform New Zealand ocean management by integrating marine spatial data across existing systems. Four agencies are working in partnership to test a cloud-based data mesh technology.

$445,000: for Toitū Te Whenua - Land Information New Zealand to deliver a proof of concept for a future national property data system, reflecting many property perspectives, that will improve production of official statistics and better inform climate change adaptation, business innovation and property investment decisions.

