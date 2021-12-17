'The currency is time': How Deloitte NZ guided Corrections onto ServiceNow

A ServiceNow rollout is gaining momentum at one of New Zealand's biggest government agencies.

Richard Waggott (Department of Corrections) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's Department of Corrections is using technology to earn the currency that really matters: time to do the job of rehabilitation.



The department, which employs around 10,000 people and operates 17 prisons as well as managing probation and rehabilitation services, deals with some of the most challenging people and social situations in New Zealand, said Richard Waggott, Corrections' deputy chief executive of people and capability.

Many of those people had drug and alcohol dependency issues, some were violent and many also had gang affiliations, it was noted. A major challenge was that Māori were over-represented within the system.

"That's a really big and urgent priority for us as a country and for our government," Waggott told a ServiceNow conference in October.

"Our overall goal is to keep New Zealand safe and also to change the lives and put people onto a better trajectory than when they came into our care," he said.

To achieve that, Corrections is the largest employer of psychologists in the country and also has a large numbers of health workers, educators and case managers.

The wellness and wellbeing, of staff and of the people within the system as well as of the communities affected by the criminal justice system were the department's top priority, Waggott said.

A serious challenge was that children of people within the system were nine times more likely to end up there themselves, he said.

"If we can have that right interaction with the right person at the right moment, that can not only put their life on a different trajectory, but can create really different outcomes for their children and future generations of their family."



Time and capacity

All of that required a strong people strategy within the department. The time and capacity those people had in their daily work was vital. It was at the heart of safety and wellbeing.

"All of the research points that a busy, complicated system where people are rushing around is a less safe system than one where capacity exists," Waggott said.

Every minute counted because capacity enabled higher quality interactions with people within the system.

"The more time that we have people tied up with low-value activity and less time engaging with those people on sentence in our system is a real lost opportunity."

It was a problem known about and talked about among the Corrections executive team for some time, but no way to unlock capacity had been found.

Progress began to be made in 2019 when Corrections engaged Deloitte NZ to help it explore ways to digitise often complex and time consuming interactions between staff and corporate administration.

Many of these interactions were being conducted by exchanging emails with attachments, but when things weren't quite right, those email chains could become long and time-consuming.

Think big, start small

The vision emerged to create self service systems that delivered the information required for given interactions to ensure they could be processed successfully.

The approach was to "think big, start small and to act fast", Waggott said.

Credit: Supplied Matt Dalton (Deloitte)

There was recognition that Corrections' people spent a lot of time working on internal processes rather than helping the people in the care of the department, Deloitte consulting partner Matt Dalton told Reseller News.

Dalton, a 12-year veteran at Deloitte, said the consultancy had already been involved in a ServiceNow rollout at Canterbury DHB, where it was clear, like at Corrections, "the currency was time". Anything that could be done to free up staff time could lead to a better outcome for the DHB and its patients.

That case study resonated with Corrections and the partners embarked on a journey Dalton characterised as "crawl, walk, run".

The department engaged quite widely during its due diligence, not just with Canterbury DHB, but with other ServiceNow users such as Kiwibank and offshore users.

The project was also a catalyst to adopt new agile approaches to development.



Deloitte was engaged in 2019 and undertook a 12-week sprint before going live with the first ServiceNow use-case in payroll. The initial target was effectively a trial of ServiceNow digitising some "administratively heavy" processes such as pay, leave, mileage claims, eyewear claims and doctors visits.

The initial foray, which set up eight core services and case management capability, demonstrated ServiceNow could lift the number of interactions completed successfully in a period of time and reduce the effort of doing so for employees.



Case management in particular was huge for Corrections, Waggott said. Within payroll there could be 1000 cases a week requiring action. For the first time, Corrections could see all of these in one place and that became a catalyst to think about business improvement.

Continuous improvement

What followed was eighteen months of continuous improvement and expansion into more complex areas, such as medical reimbursement, through more three month sprints to deliver "releases of value".

Read more on the next page...

