Sophos APJ channel chief Jon Fox steps down

Jon Fox (Sophos) Credit: Maria Stefina

Sophos channel chief for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Jon Fox has left the vendor after five-and-a-half years.

The UK-headquartered cyber security firm first appointed Fox as channel director for Australia and New Zealand in July 2016 following his departure from the distributor Ingram Micro. Three years later, he was promoted to the role of channel sales director for the whole APJ region in September 2019.

ARN understands Fox will be taking on a new role early in January 2022. Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Fox said the move came with "mixed emotions" but that a new challenge was in store.

"I’d like to thank all the people at Sophos that I had the privilege of working with over the years and especially Gavin Struthers for your guidance and leadership over the last few years, but also all the Sophos partners that helped us achieve the success we did over the years," he wrote. "We couldn’t have done it without you and thank you for all your support."

Struthers, senior vice president APJ at Sophos, who himself joined the year of Fox's promotion, said the departed channel chief led the position "with commitment and integrity".

"Our Sophos channel is in great shape and we’re thankful for everything he has achieved during his time," he added. "We wish Jon all the best in the future.”

Sophos is currently recruiting for a replacement and will make an announcement when the new person is appointed. In the meantime, Sophos' regional sales and channel leaders are overseeing the firm’s channel operations, the vendor told ARN.

Fox's departure swiftly follows that of Natasha Lambert, his replacement as A/NZ channel director following his promotion to APJ.



As reported by ARN, Lambert departed the vendor in October after four years of managing the cyber security vendor's small- to medium-sized business (SMB) operation, and then its entire local channel.

The year has been a busy one globally for Sophos, having acquired both US-based start-up Braintrace and Linux specialist Capsule8. Last year, private equity firm Thoma Bravo completed a US$3.9 billion acquisition of Sophos, seeing the cyber security vendor return to private ownership nearly five years after going public on the London Stock Exchange.